MURRAY — Very few people in the world can say they’ve had a lasting impact on an organization or team like Leon Wurth did for the New York Yankees.
As a member of the Murray State Hall of Fame class of 1992, Wurth was a three-year starter at shortstop for legendary coach Johnny Reagan. He earned an all-OVC pick in 1974 and 1975, while setting records for most hits in a season (51), and RBIs (45) in his junior year. The next season, he set new marks with 67 hits and 52 RBIs.
He landed at Murray State for one reason and one reason only — Johnny Reagan.
“Coach Reagan had built the program into one of best baseball programs in the region,” Wurth said. “He was an excellent mentor. He really helped improve my skills as a baseball player.”
Reagan had a lasting impact on the way Wurth approached the world and future jobs and it all stemmed from what he taught each of his players.
“He made me realize that the game was about way more than just the physical part,” Wurth said. “To him, mental preparation was huge. He also emphasized class, not just in baseball but more importantly in life itself. Acting classy was at the top of his list. When I got to Murray State, I realized that the baseball team was among the most respected organizations on campus. It didnt take long for me to learn the standards he set. We were expected to be gentlemen on and off the field and treat everyone with respect.”
Wurth was successful at the college level and had big dreams to go even further. That’s the type of confidence that was instilled in him by Reagan.
“I was a farm boy from Paducah, wet behind the ears and he took me under his wing for some reason and expected more from me than most,” Wurth said.
Upon graduation, Wurth headed to the big leagues to see if he could make it at the next level. For one year he played in the Minnesota Twins minor league organization and realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t cut out to be a professional baseball player.
With that in mind, he returned to Murray State to be a graduate assistant to the baseball team. It’s there that his story truly begins.
After returning to Murray State, Wurth started to work with the players under Reagan and shortly after Reagan was promoted to the athletic director position, Wurth found himself with a new job opportunity.
The year was 1978 and Wurth became the first assistant baseball coach in the history of Murray State.
With his new position, Wurth was the key to finding untapped potential around the area and his recruiting led him to success.
“Recruiting players became my major role,” Wurth said. “That’s where I learned to evaluate and do what scouts do.”
Little did he know at the time that his experience with Murray State would turn into something bigger — much bigger.
After 11 years with the Thoroughbreds, Wurth left for Georgia Tech to be an assistant there.
“In retrospect, I’m not sure if it was wise,” Wurth said. “But I was itching to move on. Coach Reagan knew the coach there and recommended me to him.”
In life, some decisions bite you, but this one ended up working out pretty well. In Georgia he met an MLB scout from the New York Yankees and from there his interest was piqued.
Not long after meeting a member of the Yankees organization, Wurth was given the opportunity to interview with the team. He was offered a position on the staff as a scout and flourished from there.
“My heart was still in coaching,” Wurth said. “I got great satisfaction from being able to help improve players skill levels. I honestly never thought I would leave coaching, but I soon grew to love the challenges of being a scout. Plus, I was in big league parks and getting paid to do what I did wasn’t bad at all. I loved getting to travel and see most of America.”
The transition to scouting was easy for Wurth because, for the most part, that’s exactly what he’d been doing as a recruiter. The only difference was now he was looking for a different level of player.
“For a dozen years I was a recruiter, so when I starting scouting I had a good basis for evaluating players,” Wurth said. “There’s no school on how to scout. Everyone has their own unique way. Basically you are looking for God-given abilities. How one grades and judges can be wide and varied.”
That deviance between what one scout sees in comparison to another is more obvious when it comes to players on the fringe. Any scout worth his salt could tell that players like Bryce Harper and Mike Trout were going to be high-caliber players at the professional level. But what about guys like David Eckstein, a walk-on in college and a 19th round pick who turned into a 10-year pro player and the MVP of the 2006 World Series?
It’s those players that earn scouts credibility and Wurth has his own claim to fame from his time with the Yankees. During his 13 seasons with the Yankees, no player that he brought in had close to the same impact as that of Jorge Posada.
And that story is one for another day.
