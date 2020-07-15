MURRAY — Former Murray State baseball player Leon Wurth went on to have a successful career in the majors, but not as a player. His talents best served him as a scout. It was in that role that he helped the New York Yankees win four World Series, and his biggest contribution was his role in signing one of the best catchers in the history of the team, Jorge Posada.
Major League Baseball scouts can be classified in two categories, amateur and professional. Those designations don’t reflect how good the scout is, but rather who they are scouting. In the early days, Wurth was an amateur scout. He spent his 13 years with the New York Yankees scouting players in high school and college—amateur players.
It was a similar role to what he had been doing as an assistant coach at Murray State and then later at Georgia Tech. That made the transition seamless and allowed Wurth to shine.
His greatest find was a Puerto Rican kid that could punish the baseball from both sides of the plate. Posada was listed as an infielder, shortstop in fact, but Wurth was more focused on the tools he had to offer.
“He could hit from both sides of the plate,” Wurth said. “Other scouts didn’t see it, as a matter of fact, several guys gave me a hard time about liking him.”
According to a series written by Joel Sherman for The New York Post on June 5, the Yankees drafted Posada in 1989 in the 43rd round but labeled him as a draft-and-follow which meant the team had the right to sign him up until a week before the next year’s draft. At the time, Posada’s father was also a scout for a different team and he felt that his son needed more time to hone his skills. Posada didn’t have the SAT scores needed to attend a four-year school and was considering a couple of Florida schools, including Miami Dade Junior College, the same school Mike Piazza was drafted from in 1988.
“Jorge Posada Sr. didn’t want the distraction of South Florida for his son,” the article reads. “Posada was about to sign with Pensacola Junior College, which had recently sent Mark Whiten to the majors, when Fred Fricke called to offer a full scholarship and a starting job immediately if Posada would come to Calhoun Community College in Decatur, Ala. Posada agreed.”
That’s where Wurth got his first good look at the prospect. A few things were apparent from the beginning. Posada had the size and skill to play at the major league level, but the question was where. In the initial evaluation, Wurth noted that Posada possessed power from both sides of the plate, a rarity, plus a strong arm, however, he knew he wouldn’t make it as a shortstop at the next level.
“The first time I saw him, he was playing at a JUCO just outside Nashville,” Wurth said. “Posada played for JUCO in Decatur, Alabama, and he hit a home run from both sides of the plate. I was lucky. Sometimes kids have bad days and you have to either not go back or listen to your gut instinct and go back to see if he has a better day.”
That flash of raw power grabbed Wurth’s attention and he knew this was a guy he wanted to bring in to the organization. He just had to convince his superiors to sign him.
What helped Wurth be open-minded was the message he was given by Yankees scouting director, Bill Livesey, and Vice President of Player Development, Brian Sabean. According to the article, they told their scouting department not to be tied to a player’s position, but to look for a size/skill profile that could be viable at the next level.
“We tried to get away from average,” Livesey recalled in the Post article. “We didn’t like average-size or average-tools. Successful big leaguers didn’t have average tools. If we could find an above-average tool, our development could clean up the other stuff, but that player would always have that carrying tool.”
Once the draft rolled around in 1990, Wurth was convinced that Posada could help the team, even though many scouts viewed him as a waste of a pick. So, the team took a shot on him in the 24th round.
“A lot of scouts thought I was crazy or stupid for drafting and signing Posada,” Wurth said. “He was a switch hitter with excellent hand-eye coordination. I thought he could hit for average and power, which is not common, but mostly it was his ability to focus at the right times that stood out to me. He had excellent makeup and work ethic, and his dad was a scout for Toronto in Puerto Rico, so he had a great baseball background.”
According to The Post series, the signing day wasn’t immediate for Posada. Instead, he went to play semi-pro baseball for the Hartselle Expos in Alabama after being drafted by the Yankees. He still had something to prove. During a meeting, Livesey and Wurth decided that if Posada was struggling with range at shortstop then they should try him somewhere that he could flourish. With his big arm, Wurth suggested he try out at catcher. Of course, that was a stroke of luck as much as it was anything else.
One day at practice the catcher was out sick. That gave Wurth the perfect opportunity to suggest a position swap.
“The catcher didn’t show up, so I said I could catch because I had caught my dad in softball,” Posada remembers in the Post article. “I can get back there and Leon Wurth was there that day.”
It was apparent from the beginning that he had what to took to play the position and from there the need to sign him was immediate. The Post series said that Wurth was the scout who found him, so it was his job to travel to Puerto Rico to get a deal done. With a starting offer of $12,000 for Posada, there was some real consideration to pass on the offer and instead, take an opportunity to play at the University of Alabama. Wurth had to talk with his bosses and got the clearance to up the offer to $30,000. On top of that, he was given a five-year commitment and thus he joined the Yankees.
“We tried to enlarge the applicant pool,” Livesey recalls in The Post series. “When our scouts went to a game and wanted to imagine a player at a different position, we didn’t discourage that. We tried not to scout the great players in the draft. It was a waste of time. We didn’t have first-round picks. I would be scouting someone else’s players. Our job was to find the ones with talent who others may have missed. And we found some special ones.”
Without Wurth, the Yankees would have likely missed out on Posada, who played 17 years in the majors and hit 275 homers, racked up 1065 RBIs and played in over 13,000 innings for the team. During the three-year run from 1998-2000, Posada was part of the Yankees team that won three-straight World Series.
After 13 years with the Yankees, Wurth moved on to a new team and a new opportunity, but that is also a story for another time.
