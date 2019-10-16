BENTON — No rain, but plenty of lightening forced the postponement of last night’s region tournament game between the Lady Lakers and the Lady Mustangs.
The decision came after a long conversation between coaches, administrators, and referees at Colburn Field, and may have come a little late. With 20 minutes left in the first game of the night, between the Lady Marshals and Blue Tornado, the lightning began to flash intermittently but the game carried on through the end of regulation. It wasn’t until that game ended that the discussion about the Calloway vs McCracken game really got started.
Although all of the players wanted to get the game played, the discussion quickly turned from whether the game would be played last night and instead shifted to when the game could be made up.
“McCracken has their boys playing in the championship game (today), so I’m sure they didn’t really want to play (today), but it was the only thing we could do,” Calloway head coach Jeremy Stom said. “We’ve got to get it in this week, because whoever wins this region will have to go play Region 4 next week. So, the discussion was when can we play it, how is it going to stack up. We can’t play (today) and then turn around and have to play Marshall the next day in the championship game for whoever wins this game.”
Since the Marshall game was already over the discussion revolved around avoiding a undue advantage for the Lady Marshals, who are essentially resting until the Lady Lakers game is complete.
“We had to decide that if we play (today) then the championship game has to be moved from Thursday,” Stom said.
The ultimate decision was that the opening round game would be played tonight at 5:30 and admission would be free. They also moved the championship game to Friday night at 5 p.m. to at least give the winning team from tonight a day of rest.
When the Lady Lakers take the field tonight against the Lady Mustangs, they will be hoping to correct a lot of wrongs from their previous meeting that resulted in a 5-5 tie.
“Caroline (Adams) had just got hurt and we were looking ahead, and we just watched the video before (heading to Marshall last night), and it was the absolute worst game we played all year long,” Stom said. “It’s funny, because the girls made a comment in the locker room while watching the game, they said, ‘We can’t believe you didn’t make us run after this game because we just played so poorly.”
Calloway has been playing high level soccer the last couple of weeks and Stom said if they can replicate that level they should be in good shape tonight.
“We are just going to come out and play the way we did against Graves and Marshall the past few games…If we play that way the our play will take care of itself on the field,” Stom said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.