MURRAY — Ann Greenfield, Murray Independent School District athletic director, announced there will be limited tickets available and sold at the gate for all football home games, and select soccer games. All tickets will be sold for $5.
Tickets for the All-A Classic Soccer games will be sold at the gate with limited availability for the following games:
Sept. 15 - Murray vs Mayfield
Sept. 19 - (TBD)
Sept. 24 - (TBD)
Tickets for the Sept. 28 Graves County game and the Sept. 29 Calloway County game will be sold at the gate with limited availability.
As more details become available, they will be released.
Limited football ticket sales will be sold daily in Murray High School’s front office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning, Wednesday, Sept. 9. Tickets will be available until all tickets are sold for the following MHS football home games.
Sept. 11 - Halls, Tennessee
Sept. 18 - Trigg County
Oct. 9 - Ballard County
Oct. 23 - Mayfield
Oct. 30 - Fulton County
Based on the recommendation from the Department of Public Health and Kentucky High School Athletics Association (KHSAA), all patrons purchasing tickets will be required to provide contact information. This information is confidential and only used to assist with contract tracing in the event of a positive COVID-19 result.
Away game ticket information for football, soccer and volleyball will be released closer to the date of games.
The number one priority of MISD is the health and safety of students, staff and stakeholders. The school district will continue to follow COVID-19 guidance from the CDC, KY Department of Public Health, Office of the Governor, KY Department of Education, and the Calloway County Health Department.
Greenfield said to remember to keep six-feet of separation and to mask up at athletic events.
