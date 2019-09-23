GRAVES — Murray and Calloway County cross country teams took a trip to Graves County Saturday evening to compete in the Eagle Classic.
The Lakers’ varsity boys placed second out of ten teams with a total time of 1: 34: 47. Daniel Puckett led Calloway’s boys, finishing in third place with a time of 17: 59.16. Lakers Ben Nelson and Dominic Cashion also placed in the top ten. Nelson secured sixth place with a time of 18: 44. 43. Cashion placed 6th with a time of 18: 51. 53.
Lakers David Foote and Eli Maggart finished in the top 25 as well. There were 77 runners in the varsity boys’ race.
The Calloway County girls also placed second. They were competing against seven other cross country teams. Lady Laker Ainsley Smith led the team with a third-place finish. She ran her 5K in 23: 13. 07. Lady Laker Bella Swain was right behind Smith. Swain finished fourth with a time of 23: 22. 42. Other top 25 finishers for the Lady Lakers were Jessica Wicker and Alaina Davis.
Lady Tiger Leah Jenkins and Tigers Chase Yearry and Cullen Larkin were the top-25 finishers for Murray.
Jenkins placed 15th in the middle school girls’ race with a 16: 43. 00. Yearry placed 16th with a 13: 22. 79, and Larkin place 24th with a 13: 59. 95.
Next weekend, both schools will meet again, this time in Marshall County.
