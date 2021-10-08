BOWLING GREEN- On Sunday, Sept 26, some middle school football players from Calloway County and Murray Middle Schools participated and competed in the Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s Regional Combine and Camp. Colin Winters of Murray Middle, Logan Smith and Caleb Collins of Calloway Middle were tested in combine skills such as the broad jump, the L-drill, shuttle run and the 40-yard dash. They also had the opportunity to compete with other middle-schoolers from across Kentucky in one-on-one drills and drills specific to their positions.
Two golden ticket awards were presented to each grade level and Collins’ performance earned him one for his play. With this ticket, he is officially invited to the KYMSFA full-contact tryout for Team Kentucky, which qualifies him for participation in the East vs West Game and the Battle of the Regions contest.
