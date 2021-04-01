LEXINGTON — This past weekend, many local middle school football players competed in the Battle of the Regions tournament in Lexington. This was the inaugural tournament hosted by the Kentucky Middle School Football Association.
“What an opportunity to be able to coach kids around our region with other coaches in this region as well,” said Calloway County coach Josh Smith, who coached in the tournament along with Murray’s Hugo Hernandez and Austin Wynn of Calloway. “It was a great opportunity as well to watch and experience other coaching staffs who have 10-plus years of experience with them. Seeing the talent that is within the four regions gives the boys a fun experience to compete.
“It was an honor to coach in this event! We have some very talented football players in Western Kentucky!”
“I want to give a big ‘thank you’ to the Kentucky Middle School Football Association for hosting and allowing me to be a part of a growing event,” Wynn said.
“Thanks to the KYMSFA for a successful weekend. Events like these allow our kids to see competition at the state level. I’m proud of each of them and the rest of our kids from Region 1,” Hernandez added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.