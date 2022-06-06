MURRAY — Calloway County and Murray High players have competed in recent weeks in a few tournaments associated with the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series.
In mid-May, players were at Boots Randolph Golf Course at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Trigg County. Murray High’s Emerson Vaughn tied for third in the girls 15-18 age division by carding an 18-hole score of 87.
At the end of the month, the tour came to Drake Creek at Ledbetter. Calloway’s Aidan Poston finished with a 1-over-par 73 to finish second in the boys 15-18 age division. Laker teammate Micah Koenecke was tied for ninth with an 82.
In the girls 15-18 age division, Calloway’s Javen Campbell finished in fourth with an 89.
A second event was played at Drake Creek and Koenecke tied for 10th with an 86.
Last week, the tour came to Paducah’s Paxton Park and Koenecke ended with an 84 that tied for 11th in the boys 15-18 age division. In the girls 15-18 age division, Campbell finished with a 92 that was good for 10th.
