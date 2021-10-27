MURRAY — Fans have probably noticed local athletics teams including the color pink with their uniforms since the arrival of October.
This is following what has become a quite extensive trend in the past several years as teams who participate in games or matches that are conducted during that month have incorporated this color into parts of their game look. This is also regardless of the genders of the teams with male sports such as football or soccer adopting this custom as much as girls soccer or volleyball teams.
It is all for the same thing, the promotion of breast cancer awareness as October is designated by the American Cancer Society as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It is different but, at that point, it’s not about black and gold or red anymore,” said Murray High Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield, referring to the usual color schemes of both Murray High (black and gold) and its crosstown rival Calloway County, whose colors are red with Columbia blue mixed in.
“It’s about recognizing those people and their families who are affected by this.”
In other words, this is the kind of thing that can actually remove the rivalry tag from neighboring teams, for maybe a little while. That was the case a few weeks ago when the Calloway and Murray High volleyball programs met for their regular season finale at Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway campus.
Anyone watching that match knew immediately that something was different. The aforementioned school colors for each side were nowhere to be seen that night.
Instead, both teams wore alternate looks with Calloway wearing hot pink jerseys with the words “Wear Pink Like a Boss” emblazoned on the front and each player’s number in white at the upper left near the sleeve. Murray High’s players were in white shirts with the words “Volley for a Cure” in black letters and their numbers on the back, in hot pink.
The venue was also dressed for the occasion with alternating light pink and hot pink balloons and ribbons adorning the stage and railings of the seating areas. And there was the moment when the rivals truly became one as players from both teams presented pink flowers to people close to them in the fight with cancer and everyone stood together on the court at the end of the ceremony.
“They see something like this as a platform. And you know what? We’re all for it,” said Calloway Director of Athletics Greg Butler. “We all know somebody going through this and it is a nasty disease and that’s (the players and coaches’) way of fighting it themselves.
“That was one where you have to give all of the credit to the volleyball coaches, their players and their parents. They all had a role in that, on both sides, and it turned out just great. It’s a very healthy thing for both sides to be involved in that, I think.”
Both Greenfield, who said she has had family members face this disease, and Butler said this is also not something that the teams do as a way of obeying an order from the districts’ central offices. This is also the case with Murray State teams, such as its soccer team whose players have worn pink hair ribbons and wrist bands this month, while the football players have worn pink towels and wrist bands and staff members have worn pink shirts on the sidelines.
