LEDBETTER — This past weekend’s West Kentucky Open Golf Championship ended with several players representing Murray and Calloway County finishing high on the leaderboard at Drake Creek Golf Club in Livingston County.

In the Senior Division, Hazel’s Tommy Fike emerged with a win in the championship flight by carding a two-day score of 142. That was two strokes better than Eddie Trevathan of Gleason, Tennessee.

