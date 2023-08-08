LEDBETTER — This past weekend’s West Kentucky Open Golf Championship ended with several players representing Murray and Calloway County finishing high on the leaderboard at Drake Creek Golf Club in Livingston County.
In the Senior Division, Hazel’s Tommy Fike emerged with a win in the championship flight by carding a two-day score of 142. That was two strokes better than Eddie Trevathan of Gleason, Tennessee.
In the Amateur Division, current Murray State Racer Kamaren Cunningham, who resides in nearby Dover, Tennessee, just missed a championship as his two-day score of 135 was bested by a single stroke by Drake Stepter of Paducah. Stepter won the prestigious Banterra Bank/Jim Smith Contracting Irvin Cobb Championships last month at Paxton Park in Paducah.
Cunningham’s Racer future teammate, Trey Wall of Benton (Marshall County High School), ended in fourth place with a 139, while just-graduated Carson Holmes of Hopkinsville and returning teammate Jay Nimmo of Benton (also Marshall County by way of Mississippi State) finished in a three-way tie for fifth at 141.
In the Professional Division, Murray’s Connor Coombs, who played collegiate golf at Murray State and All-Ohio Valley Conference honors, ended in a four-way tie for fourth after posting a two-day score of 138.
