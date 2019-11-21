MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer is set to welcome eight student-athletes to the Racer family as part of the 2020 signing class, as announced by MSU head coach Matt Lodge on Tuesday.
“I am very excited about this signing class. The coaching staff worked very hard on putting together a class that we believe can come in right away and make a positive impact. As a whole, it is a very talented group that brings a variety of qualities. We are bringing in players in positions we need, and we should have plenty of depth in the fall of 2020. Although we are bringing in eight freshmen, they are all mature and ready to compete for playing time immediately. They are all hungry to get started, with some joining us in the spring and several in the summer. We are adding more athleticism and pace all over the field, and I am excited for this group to join our already-talented squad,” said MSU head coach Matt Lodge.
Chloe Barnthouse – 5-5 - Forward – West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield High School)
Barnthouse, a forward from West Bloomfield, Michigan, comes to Murray State as a four-time All-District selection that also garnered All-State honorable mention honors as she fueled the Lakers of West Bloomfield High School. A Golden Boot recipient, Barnthouse was a four-time Offensive Player of the Year that was also received Rookie of the Year accolades during her freshman season. In the classroom, the All-Academic Team honoree has complimented her high school athletic career as an active member of the National Honor Society and the anti-bullying club.
Camille Barber – 5-3 –Defender – Louisville, Ky. (Sacred Heart Academy)
A defender out of Louisville, Kentucky, Barber was a four-year starter and two-year captain for Sacred Heart Academy. The 2019 All-State 1st Team selection led her side to a state championship in 2018, and earned spots on three All-Tournament teams at both the district and region levels in her four-year career. In addition to her outstanding high school accolades, Barber also won a pair of State Cup titles with her club team in 2016 and 2017. To pair with her impressive athletic performances, Barber also receives high marks in the classroom, as she was named to the All-State Academic Team in each of her four high school seasons.
Audrey Henry – 5-7 – Midfielder/Defender – Nicholasville, Ky. (West Jessamine High School)
Henry, a defender/midfielder out of Nicholasville, Kentucky, led her side to a pair of KHSAA State Championships while being recognized as a two-time Kentucky All-State selection during her career at West Jessamine High School. She was also a Midwest Regional League (MRL) champion with her club team, in addition to receiving both All-District and All-Region honors during her high school career. On top of her performance on the pitch, Henry is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a GPA that ranks in the top 10% of her senior class.
Audrey Brumfield – 5-3 – Forward – Georgetown, Ind. (Floyd Central High School)
A forward from Georgetown, Indiana, Brumfield was a four-year starter and senior captain for the Highlanders of Floyd Central High School. Her achievements included appearances on the All-Area and All-Conference teams, while also receiving Athlete of the Week honors from the Indiana Courier Journal. A complete student-athlete, Brumfield also earned a spot on the Academic All-State team, while also serving as an active member of the National Honor Society.
Hailey Cole – 5-7 – Midfielder – Nicholasville, Ky. (West Jessamine High School)
Cole, a midfielder from Russelville, Kentucky, will arrive at Murray State after leading the Colts of West Jessamine High School to four state tournament appearances, including a pair of KHSAA State Championships in 2016 and 2017. The three-time All-District selection also earned All-Region honors, in addition to earning recognition at the All-State level. Additionally, Cole is an active member of DECA, an organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges across the globe.
Aly Goodman – 5-3 - Midfielder – Medina, Tenn. (South Gibson County High School)
An attacking midfielder from Medina, Tennessee, Aly Goodman will begin her journey at Murray State after a high school career with the Hornets of South Gibson County. A four-year varsity starter that was named team captain during her junior and senior seasons, Goodman was recognized as a four-time District Offensive Player of the Year, while garnering All-State honors during the 2016 and 2018 seasons respectively. She was also a West Tennessee 1st Team selection in each of her seasons at South Gibson County, and has also claimed a pair of Jackson Sun Player of the Year titles during her spectacular high school career. Goodman led her side to a Tennessee State Tournament appearance during her junior year, and has recorded more than 130 goals and 65 assists that fueled a team that won four District titles and a Region Championship. She was also a member of the state’s Olympic Development Program (ODP) team from 2013-2016, which included a team that played in London during the 2014 season.
Goodman is also actively involved in her high school community off the soccer field as a member of the FCA, Beta Club, HOSA, DARE, and SADD. She is also an honors student, while serving her school as a Student Ambassador. She has collected several academic awards at South Gibson County, including the Female SGC Hornet Award, SGC Student of the Month recognition, and an AP 5 Award while allocating time towards Gibson County Youth Leadership programs.
Her family has a rich history in Racer athletics, as her great-grandfather Sam Goodman played multiple sports at Murray State University around the 1940’s. Dan Scheller (great-uncle) was a member of the Murray State track and field team during the 1950’s, and JoAnn Goodman Scheller (great-aunt) was one of the first women on the Murray State rifle team.
Raychel Mathis – 5-6 - Midfielder - Hickory, Ky. (Graves County High School)
Mathis, a midfielder from Hickory, Kentucky, will wear a Murray State uniform after a standout career at Graves County High School. A three-year captain, Mathis was a multi-year All-District and All-Region first team selection that also garnered All-State honorable mention accolades in 2018. She led the Eagles to a region championship, earning the team’s golden boot award, and was also a captain of her travel team - Pumas Futbol Club.
Mathis also enjoyed success on the hardwood at Graves County as a member of the basketball team, holding the all-time assist record while also becoming a member of the 1000-point club. The WILLIE 102.1 2019 Basketball Player of the Year was also named to the Paducah Sun All-Purchase team in 2018 and 2019 in addition to numerous All-District and All-Region tournament teams over the course of her career.
Off the field, Mathis is an active member in DECA, FBLA, FCA, STOP, and serves as a freshman mentor while also earning high marks in the classroom as an honor student that was named to the KHSAA Academic All-District First Team.
Riley Johnson – 5-6 – Defender – Frederick, Md. (Urbana High School)
A defender from Frederick, Maryland, Johnson is set to join the Racers after she captained the Hawks of Urbana High School, guiding her side to a state championship in 2016, and returning to the state final in 2017. A four-time CMC champion, she is also a member of National Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society. Additionally, Johnson competed as a four-year varsity track and field athlete, placing sixth at state in the 300m hurdles.
