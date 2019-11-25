MURRAY —Murray State rifle head coach Alan Lollar has announced the signing of three student-athletes that will begin competing for the Racers in the fall of 2020. Friday’s announcement includes Kylie Delaney of Yancolt, Washington, Noelle Meals of Paducah, Kentucky and Abby Zinsmeyer of Castroville, Texas.
“I am very excited for this class,” said head coach Alan Lollar. “These three shooters are already very accomplished, but the best shooting by far is in front of them. They are also a group that has the ability to come in and make an immediate impact on our team.”
Delaney, a native of Yancolt, Washington, began shooting at the age of ten years old. Since then she has qualified for the Junior Olympic five times in air rifle and once in smallbore. She is the 2018 and 2019 Washington state indoor 50-football smallbore champion and the 2018 USA Shooting national champion in B classification. Following her sophomore year, Delaney earned possibly the biggest honor of her career when she named as an Eley High School All-American for air rifle.
Meals, a highly-skilled shooter from Paducah chose to stay close to home for her collegiate shooting experience. Meals is a three-time Junior Olympic qualifier and a two-time USA Shooting Kentucky state champion in both air rifle and smallbore.
Zinsmeyer is a seasoned shooter from Castroville, Texas. She helped lead her Texas State Rifle Association team to a first place finish at NRA nationals and a second place finish at the CMP nationals. She competed at the 2019 Junior Olympics and was a second-place finisher is the J2 category at the Texas state championship.
