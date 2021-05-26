MURRAY—It was a pitchers duel that came down to a four run sixth inning to give the Murray Lady Tigers the 4-1 win over the Mayfield Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
Kylie Chapman for Murray and Jo Jo Fox for Mayfield were in command of their pitches and did not give the other team much to work with for most of the game.
Chapman went 6 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and 13 strikeouts.
Fox went six innings allowed four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in the game.
In the fifth inning the Lady Tigers had their best opportunity to get on the board with two outs with runners on second and third.
Fox got out of the inning to keep the game scoreless after five.
Victoria Burton came in for Chapman in the top of the sixth for the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Cardinals got a runner on second base with two out.
Mayfield scored on an error to take the late 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Tigers responded in a big way with an inside the park home run by Makenzie Turley to tie the game 1-1
“Mac has definitely been a leader on this team and she stepped up tonight,” Coach Kim Pidcock said. “ She didn’t give up and showed the girls that it could still be done and the game wasn’t over.”
Aiden Farr gave Murray the lead with a RBI single to put the Lady Tigers ahead 2-1.
“That RBI felt really good because I started varsity. It felt really good. I’m glad I was given the opportunity,” Farr said.
Angela Gierhart extended the lead on a two out double to push the lead to 4-1 entering the seventh.n
