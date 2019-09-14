MURRAY — Calloway County carried a 7-6 lead into halftime and plenty of confidence because they had moved the ball easily on the ground in the first half of play and held the Marshals in check offensively, but the second half was a different story.
After struggling to get a run game going in the first half, the Marshals decide to make some minor adjustments but stuck within their gameplan which was to attack the middle of the defense. As the game wore on, the defense wore down for the Lakers and when it was all said and done the Marshals left Jack D. Rose Stadium with a 20-14 win.
The night culminated in the Marshals doing exactly what they had done all during the second half, running the ball effectively. Facing a third and short with under two minutes left to play, Marshall County’s quarterback Quinn Smith called his own number and caught the defense off-guard just enough to gain the yardage needed for the first down.
That was the story all during the second half. The Lakers’ defense couldn’t seem to get off of the field when they needed to and the Marshals owned the time of possession, something the Lakers controlled in the first half.
“They just started picking on us where we were weak in some areas and we knew they were going come outing make some adjustments,” Champion said. “We came out and threw a few different things at them and it ended up not working with us so we went back to what was working in the first half, but really the fullback dive and wingback counter are two of the toughest plays when they are run in the Wing-T, and when it works, it works well, and the counter, we weren’t coming down hard enough on the backside of that.”
During the first half, the Marshals were only able to muster 40 yards on the ground, but the second half saw them gain over 180 yards rushing and the big factor in those runs was Luke Wyatt. He finished with 16 carries for 96 yards and a TD. What made the offense even more dangerous and hard to stop for Calloway was the fact that they were able to get the focus on Wyatt and hit the Lakers with the speed of Ty Buchmeier on the counter and he gained big chunks on his touches.
“They kept picking on us and getting yards and chewing up the clock,” Champion said. “I’m just going to have to go to film and see where out letdowns were because really and truly offensively they did not change much. They just started hitting some stuff and to be honest I couldn’t tell you until I go back and see the film.”
Buchmeier finished the night with 92 yards rushing on just eight carries and had two scores, both from 19 yards out.
For the Lakers, the offense sputtered in the opening possession going three-and-out, but they bounced right back and on the next drive took over eight minutes off the clock and drove down the field for a score by Kanyon Franklin on the QB keep.
“Kanyon is a tough kid and he’s going to do whatever he can to make plays and I was very happy,” Champion said. “He’s gotten better in every game he’s played in and if he continues this then his future will be bright for us.”
The sophomore quarterback finished with 15 carries and 72 yards with two TDs, and he made the defense pay when he had his chances with his feet. There were still a few plays that he would surely like to have back though, including a deep pass to Connor Potts that landed just out of his reach.
Overall the Lakers had some chances but came up empty a few too many times.
“Kanyon looked a lot better tonight and looked poised in the pocket,” Champion said. “He threw some very good footballs and we took a few shots at them once Kanyon shook the nerves off, but he dumped a couple of balls out that we just couldn’t go get. We left about 20 points on the board and you can’t do that any night.”
Part of the points that they missed out on was two near-miss field goals from Ian Clark. Both misses were well struck but found their way left or right of the upright, but Champion said there is no blame to be tossed around because at the end of the day they didn’t get it done offensively.
“That’s not all on him. We got in the redzone twice and inside of the five-yard line and they came up with the big stops and we didn’t. A lot of that is our immaturity as a football team, and it’s something we’ve got to get better at and work through,” Champion said.
Calloway will have a big test next week when they hit the road for the first time against Paducah Tilghman.
