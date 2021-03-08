DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County forward Evan Garrison did all he could, but it was not enough as host Marshall County clinched the 4th District Boys Basketball title Saturday night with a 62-52 win.
Garrison finished the night with 28 points, all of which were earned the hard way against a Marshals team determined to keep him from beating them the way he did earlier in the season. It was Garrison who hit the game-winning shot in the teams’ first meeting in Murray.
In the return encounter, though, it was the contributions of several players, including Marshals’ All-State candidate guard Zion Harmon, that proved enough to overcome Garrison’s big night. Harmon had 20 points to lead the charge, but it was the play of forward Riley Smith, who was huge in Tuesday night’s win over Murray High in Draffenville, and guard Quinn Smith, also big in that win over the Tigers, that was key. Riley had 15 Saturday night, while Quinn ended with eight.
Forward Zach Hudgin had nine points to back Garrison as the Lakers struggled to find scoring in other places.
Calloway (7-11) led by as many as five points in the first quarter before the Marshals (10-8) came back to forge a 15-15 tie at the end of the stanza. It was in the second and third quarters that the Marshals took command.
It started with a 6-1 run to close the first half that left the Marshals in possession of a 27-20 halftime lead. Then, with Quinn Smith scoring all of his points in the final 16 minutes, the Marshals extended the advantage, leading 41-29 after three quarters, then leading by as many as 16 points in the fourth before three Garrison three-pointers resulted in the final tally.
Marshall will now await the winner of the third Calloway-Murray High meeting of the season in the district tournament. Murray High swept the season series, with the last game, just played a week ago, going to overtime at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
