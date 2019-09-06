MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers and Murray High Tigers competed again on Thursday in boys golf at the Murray Country Club.
Massac County also competed and earned the team win with a score of 176. The Lakers finished in second with a team score of 180 and the Tigers had a team score of 185.
Jack Epperson of the Tigers had the low round of the day at 40 and was followed closely by Ty Gallimore of the Lakers with a 41.
Massac earned the win thanks to consistency from top to bottom. Their best score was Micah Troutt with a 43 but the worst score was just a 48.
Calloway and Murray each had a score of 54 that hurt their overall score.
Other scores were as followed.
Lakers: Chandler Steele 45, Tanner Crouch 46, Caleb Ticknor 48, Aidan Poston 54.
Tigers: Blake Newsome 43, Jonah Morgan 48, Ethan Shepard 54, Tucker Blaine 54.
Massac: Noah Matsevac 44, Hayden Summers 45, Brandon Burnett 44, Isaac Burnett 48, Chase Thompson 49 (Score not calculated into team total, only five scores count towards team score)
