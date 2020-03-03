MURRAY — Back in 2015, Steve Prohm was on his way out and headed to Iowa State, and his assistant head coach, Matt McMahon, was on his way to Louisiana Tech.
Two weeks after accepting the associate head coach’s position with Tech, McMahon was headed home to accept the head coach position with the Murray State Racers. The rest is history. McMahon just became the third-straight coach in Murray State history to win 100 games and is the ninth of the 16 head coaches in the history of the program.
His journey to head coach was not an easy one, but the lessons he learned along the way are a big part of why the Racers have now won three-straight OVC regular-season titles and are hoping to reach the NCAA tournament for the third straight year.
McMahon was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and from the time he could dribble a basketball, he was hooked on the sport. From that point on, he knew we wanted to be involved in college basketball.
“I always wanted to play college basketball, going back to, I remember being in first grade and watching my first NCAA tournament with my dad, watching March Madness,” McMahon said. “I grew up going to different NCAA tournament sites with a group of about 30 people, family and friends. We’d go to different spots all over the country and watch NCAA tournaments. It was always a dream of mine to get to play college basketball.”
As fate would have it, McMahon worked hard enough and played well enough to draw the attention of Appalachian State head coach Buzz Peterson. With an opportunity offered, McMahon headed to play for the Mountaineers.
During his time as a student-athlete, he learned from one of the best and proved to be a tough competitor with one heck of a jump shot. In his junior season, he averaged nearly nine points per game and shot 45% from the three-point line. Those numbers dipped a bit his senior year (seven points per game and 34% from the three-point line) but in his new role, his assist numbers climbed and he helped lead his Mountaineers to the NCAA tournament to fulfill yet another dream.
“I was blessed to get do that for a great coach in Buzz Peterson at Appalachian State. I still can’t believe it. I got to play in the NCAA tournament, made a three in the NCAA tournament,” McMahon said. “I missed a bunch, but I did make one, so I’m in the record book forever.”
After the Mountaineers lost in the NCAA tournament, McMahon’s college basketball playing career came to an end. He finished with 684 career points and a 37% mark from beyond the arc.
Still, the itch to be involved in college basketball was there. With playing no longer an option, McMahon looked to the only place he knew he could stay involved — coaching.
“At that point, when it was time for the ball to stop bouncing, I just loved sports, and I loved college basketball,” McMahon said. “Outside of my mom and dad, the most impactful people in my life have been my coaches, all the way back to junior high, high school, and obviously into college. That’s what I have a passion to do, so I’ve just been fortunate.”
He moved to Tennessee in 2001 and took a graduate assistant role with his former head coach Peterson. Then in 2002, he joined Coach Houston Fancher as part of his staff at Appalachian State. After eight years there, he reunited with Peterson at UNC-Wilmington for one year in 2010, before catching the eye of Steve Prohm.
One year later, Prohm was hired as the Murray State head coach and he brought in McMahon to be a part of his staff. During his time as an assistant, the Racers won two OVC championships, a CIT championship, and reached the NIT quarterfinals, all while earning 104 victories in four years.
Part of what has made him such a successful coach are the men from whom he learned the game.
“I’ve gotten to work for some great coaches – Buzz Peterson, Houston Fancher, then Steve Prohm, even my two weeks at Louisiana Tech with Eric Konkol, who is one of the best people and coaches in all of college basketball,” McMahon said. “I’ve just been fortunate and more than blessed to get to coach at a special place like Murray State and I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”
The amazing run the Racers have been on in the last three seasons under Coach McMahon has been incredible. After the win over Austin Peay in the season finale, McMahon’s teams have won three-straight OVC titles and have posted a mark of 76-19 total and 47-7 in OVC play. At home in the CFSB Center, McMahon’s teams are 44-3.
With a share of the title, the Racers are the No. 2 seed for the tournament and that lower seed is due in large part to a loss they took on Jan. 30 at Eastern Illinois. There they watched a 27-point lead disappear, but McMahon said there was a lesson to learn through it. He used it as a coaching moment as any coach would, and his team responded by winning the remaining games on the schedule. Now, they have the momentum as they head to Evansville.
“When you grow up dreaming of doing this (coaching), what happened (Jan. 30) is not what you dream about, not being a part of that, but that’s life,” McMahon said. “I think you take it as an opportunity to learn to get better, hopefully, to encourage your players and build them back up and let them understand that if that’s the worst thing that happens to you in life, you’re going to be in pretty good shape. So, we’re in a great position. We’ve got really great players, a great team, a group of guys that have overcome a lot this season to put themselves in this position.”
Now McMahon has a chance to make a third-straight NCAA tournament appearance and you can bet he will have his team ready for whatever adversity they might face.
