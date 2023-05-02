MURRAY— The annual Max Hurt Memorial Rotary Golf Tournament is set for Friday at the Murray Country Club.
The four-person scramble event carries an entry fee of $300 per team ($75 per player). Mulligans are available at a rate of two for $10.
There will also be a $10,000 hole-in-one sponsorship that is provided by Bacon Farmer Workman and Marcum Engineering. Presenting sponsors are David Taylor Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Other cash prizes will also be available.
Lunch will begin at noon with a shotgun start to the event set for 1 p.m. For information, phone LaCosta Hays at 270-978-0137.
