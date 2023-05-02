McCoy and Christian sparring

Wallace McCoy, right, and coach Christian Dinh, both of Murray, grapple during a recent sparring session.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Wallace McCoy now calls Murray home.

However, before he came to the college town, he was a life-long resident of Paducah. And earlier this month, how much he is still remembered in that city was fully displayed as he put another notch in his mixed martial arts career by defeating an opponent in front of a large crowd that consisted of many former classmates and teammates from his days at Paducah Tilghman High School.