MURRAY — Wallace McCoy now calls Murray home.
However, before he came to the college town, he was a life-long resident of Paducah. And earlier this month, how much he is still remembered in that city was fully displayed as he put another notch in his mixed martial arts career by defeating an opponent in front of a large crowd that consisted of many former classmates and teammates from his days at Paducah Tilghman High School.
McCoy moved to 4-1 as an amateur by claiming a unanimous decision win over Sage McCullum of Clarksville, Tennessee, to win the Rival FC middleweight championship, giving him three title belts in his short career.
“Honestly, I thought there would be a lot more pressure on me, but there was none,” McCoy said Sunday as he recalled the match that was hosted inside a hangar at the former Farrington Airport east of Paducah that has been converted into the Beacon Dragway race track. “I’ve fought in some weird venues. I fought in a barn once, so a dragstrip kind of fits right in.
“But I was born and raised (in Paducah) and I still bleed blue (for Tilghman, where he was part of the football and track and field teams) and I have a lot of friends who played football and did track with me. We’re grown now but we’re still friends and have been for a long time.”
However, McCoy said he had to stay disciplined enough to fully concentrate on his opponent. In fact, he said that, during the match, he barely even heard the noise of the partisan crowd.
“That said to me that I was meant for this moment,” said McCoy, who met the moment with force, though not in his usual all-out-attack style that had resulted in several fast finishes.
No, he took his time, something he said he had been needing to do.
“I felt it was time that I showed people that I am growing in this sport. Yeah, I’m blessed with the left and right (fists) but a big basis of MMA is wrestling. So I literally wrestled this guy into oblivion,” he said.
“He controlled the fight the entire way,”said McCoy’s coach, Christian Dinh of Murray, who leads the Quest Fitness Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team that now has several athletes competing in events throughout the region. “There was never any time the other guy had the upper hand. I know he had at least one ten-eight round (where a fighter is judged to have been particularly dominant. Rounds are scored on a 10-point system, with the winner getting 10 points).”
Once the fight was over, McCoy said he was able to feel the crowd’s energy.
“I was able to snap back to reality and I went around the ring and celebrated a little, but I also had to make sure I showed honor to the opponent by going over and congratulating him on a good fight. Then, I went back to celebrating,” he said.
It is not known when McCoy will fight again, but he has eyes on perhaps being part of a fight card in Ashland this summer for a possible meeting for another championship.
