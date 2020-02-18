MURRAY — Senior Night took place at Taylor Gymnasium last night prior to the doubleheader against McCracken County and gave Murray High an opportunity to recognize seniors from multiple different sports.
Cheerleaders, archery, team managers, basketball, and swimming all got to honor their seniors in a ceremony pregame.
Once the night ended, Murray High had suffered two losses. The Lady Tigers fell 62-34 and the Tigers battled into overtime but came up short 54-49.
In the boys game, Hunter Utley, Tommy Waldrop, and Darius Duffy each took their home court for the last time.
With a minute and a half left to play in regulation, the Tigers had the ball in a tie game. They decided to milk out the clock and look for a great shot, and they got one from Utley on a drive to the paint. He scored a layup with 20 seconds on the clock but it was too much time. The Mustangs came down the other way and were able to get a pass into the post for a score and the game went to overtime.
That’s where the game shifted towards the Mustangs. After a 6-0 run to open overtime by the Mustangs, the Tigers were reeling. Utley stepped into a three-point shot to cut it to a three point lead with 40 seconds left, and Grant Whitaker made a pair of free throws after Jackson Sivills hit a pair to keep it at three points, but the Tigers were held scoreless on their final possession.
The loss meant the seniors would leave their home court for the last time on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
“It’s where we grew up playing,” Utley said. “When we were in middle school, we always loved and enjoyed coming to play here. It was like an honor to come play with the older guys…Wish we could’ve got the win in our last one here.”
“Knowing it’s your last game you definitely want to give more effort just to try to squeeze it out,” Waldrop added. “Unfortunately that’s not how it went, but I still feel like we gave it our all.”
Head coach Dior Curtis said he wished the game would’ve gone differently for the seniors. They deserved to go out with a win.
“Our seniors were big time,” Curtis said. “Tommy, Darius, and Hunter have a lot of wins for us in their career and I hate that we couldn’t finish it out for them tonight, but they played their hearts out tonight.”
The loss stings now, but the Tigers still have the postseason and unfinished business to attend to.
“We play hard anytime, but extra hard tonight, because we knew it was our last one here,” Utley said. “I’m glad this happened now because we have two weeks and we want to be in the regional tournament and we want to be prepared for a game like this so we can come out with a win next time.”
The late game situations were where Waldrop saw a need for a little fine tuning and said it’s the second time they’ve been in a situation like that so they are still learning from their mistakes.
“When you’re playing good teams like McCracken you have to do the little things right at the end of the game,” Waldrop said. “We weren’t able to do those tonight but we’ve got another week of practice and another game that we can work on those things so hopefully we can come out on top next time.”
Grant Whitaker scored a team-high 21 points, followed closely by Utley’s 15, and Duffy finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
In the girls game, things got out of hand quick. By halftime, the Lady Mustangs held a 27-14 advantage and that lead ballooned to 19 points by the end of the third quarter.
Again, in a senior night game, things didn’t go the way they wished it would have, but Call Carver played her heart out like she always does.
“You can’t really put words to it,” head coach Tom Foust said. “Call has done so much for this team, this year especially. She brings it. She’s not going to shy away from a fight and that’s something we’ve needed this year. I hope the other kids are picking up on that.”
Carver finished with 14 points in her final game at Taylor Gymnasium, and Foust said the season is still not over. The Lady Tigers have a lot of stuff to work on before the district tournament and Foust will be putting in the hours to get his team prepared.
“Watch a lot of film, a lot of film,” Foust said.
The two teams will play a doubleheader in the regular season finale on Thursday at Carlisle County in the final tuneup before the district tournament.
