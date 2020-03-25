MURRAY — The Murray Calloway County Soccer Association, home of the MCC Revolution Select soccer club, has suspended their spring season until further notice.
President of the MCCSA, Lindy McManus said the decision was put to a vote as they prepared to make changes during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“MCCSA voted to suspend all Recreational and Competitive Activities on and including March 16th in accordance with our local school systems,” McManus said. “MCCSA will remain in suspension in line with our local school systems and our local Park System until further notice. The statement sent out by our governing agency Kentucky Youth Soccer Association is as follows, ‘Kentucky Youth Soccer Board of Directors voted unanimously to strongly recommend all member clubs to temporarily suspend all in-person soccer and related activities through and including April 5, 2020, with such recommendation and/or time period being subject to later change by the Board of Directors.’”
Since the Bee Creek soccer facility was built, the soccer community has grown exponentially, with the MCC Revolution competitive club being created in 2011. McManus said there has been steady growth over the last 10 years and a big jump in the competitive league over the last three years.
“I have served on the MCCSA board Since 2009 and on the Recreational level numbers have remained mostly steady with some mild steady growth. What I have seen a huge growth in is the MCC Revolution Select Competitive league numbers. Within the last three years, the Select program has grown over 50%.”
For the upcoming season, there are 490 total players registered to participate, with 160 of those signed up for the Select/Competitive league.
Before the suspension, games were set to start by March 21, but the suspension has things in limbo. The league hopes to still get a season in, even if it’s an abbreviated one.
If things don’t go as planned due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the MCCSA has already discussed options for refunds.
“MCCSA is committed to doing everything we can to ensure the kids in our community receive the opportunity for an abbreviated Soccer season if the circumstances we are facing now allow us to do so. At this time we are prepared to offer an abbreviated season if our season is in fact pushed back as far as and up to 6 more weeks,” McManus said. “If this occurs and we are only able to offer a partial season, then we will be giving partial refunds pro-rated to make up for what was missed. If any child needs to completely opt-out in these uncertain times, then a full refund will be honored. This is a very fluid situation and we along with everyone else in our community can only remain optimistic. We will continue to stay in line with the guidelines necessary to make sure our community and our kids stay safe which is our number one priority at this time.”
For now, those that were looking forward to a soccer season are waiting on standby as part of the continued impacts of COVID-19.
