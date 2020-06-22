MURRAY — Three Murray State men’s basketball coaches were named to the list of top coaches at this point in the current century in the Ohio Valley Conference by BustingBrackets.com.
In fact, three Racer head coaches made up three of the top-five in the opinion list of 10 coaches from the OVC that have coached in the first part of the current century (2000-20).
Current Racer coach Matt McMahon was No. 2 on the list, while former MSU coaches, Mick Cronin (No. 4) and Steve Prohm (No. 5) were in the top-five.
Five seasons into the Matt McMahon era, the Racers will go into the 2020-21 season trying to extend an amazing recent run of winning the OVC regular season championship in three-straight seasons. MSU’s three in a row marks the just the fourth time it has been accomplished in Murray State history. McMahon’s teams won the OVC Tournament twice, which led to a pair of NCAA appearances in 2018 and 2019.
MSU defeated Marquette in 2019 for the program’s fourth win in the Big Dance. The Racers also have an impressive run of three seasons with a winning streak of at least 10.
McMahon’s teams have been fueled by a pair of OVC Player of the Year winners, Ja Morant and Jonathan Stark. Morant was a consensus All-America and went on to become the highest draft pick in MSU history and plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. Terrell Miller Jr., and Shaq Buchanan were also All-OVC selections and big parts of the Racers run to greatness in the last three seasons.
MSU goes into the 2020-21 season having posted a combined mark of 77-20 (.777) overall and 47-7 (.870) in OVC games in the last three seasons.
BustingBrackets ranked McMahon second, behind Rick Byrd of Belmont. The article said, “After a long assistant coaching career, McMahon finally got his chance to run a program at Murray State, where he had spent the previous four years as an assistant. He had been on hand to help Steve Prohm build some fantastic rosters with the Racers, but this was just the beginning. When McMahon ascended to that top job, nobody knew the gem he would find just a few years later on the recruiting trail.
“The real highlight of McMahon’s career is finding and coaching Ja Morant, the future #2 NBA Draft choice that led the Racers to some incredible success. During his two seasons, the Racers made a pair of NCAA Tournaments, won the OVC both times, and knocked out 5-seed Marquette during the 2019 Tournament. McMahon almost led the Racers back to that glory this past season, upended in the final moments by Belmont in the OVC title game.
“McMahon remains with the school, having won 110 games already in just five seasons. His program is dominating the OVC just as many of his predecessors have in recent times. He sits highest on the list for recent success, but perhaps it’s just the beginning. There’s no telling what this Murray State program could do if they can retain a coach for more than a few seasons. Will McMahon be that coach who sticks around?”
Coach Cronin led the Racers for three seasons from 2003-06 before he coached at Cincinnati and currently UCLA. Under Cronin’s guidance, the Racers won the OVC Tournament twice and made two NCAA trips as well as winning the OVC regular season championship in the 2005-06 season. OVC Player of the Year Cuthbert Victor and All-OVC selection Shawn Witherspoon helped fuel the Racers to 69 wins in Cronin’s three seasons.
BustingBrackets ranked Cronin fourth and said, “There’s no question which program has been the best in the OVC since the turn of the century, as we see another Murray State coach on the list. As seems to be the case for all the Racers coaches, we have to pause when lauding Cronin due to the state of the program at his arrival. The former Louisville assistant inherited a pretty solid OVC program in 2003, but he’s one of the coaches who did quite a fair bit with the Racers.
“He spent just three years at Murray State, but got plenty done during that time. His first season ended in a trip to the NCAA Tournament and with 28 wins, just one off the program record at that point. They returned to the tournament in 2006, winning the OVC regular season and tournament titles along the way. Cronin was 69-24 with the Racers and won more than 80% of his conference games.
“Considering that Cronin is now at UCLA (he left for Cincinnati in 2006), he’s clearly another coach who used Murray State as a building block to a very successful coaching career. His Racers were clearly the best team in the OVC during his entire tenure, even if Eastern Kentucky got in their way in 2005. At a place where expectations are sky-high, it’s fair to say that Cronin lived up and set this program up for even more success moving forward.”
Coach Prohm, now leading the program at Iowa State, was an assistant on Billy Kennedy’s staff when the Racers won a game in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. Prohm’s rookie season as head coach of the Racers in 2011-12 is the stuff of legend in the OVC. MSU was the final undefeated team in NCAA D-I at 23-0 and was ranked in the top-10 in the national polls. The Racers defeated Colorado State in the 2012 NCAA Tournament for their 31st win, which tied a school record.
MSU also won the College Insider Tournament in 2014 and enjoyed a 25-game win streak in the 2014-15 season. MSU had a pair of OVC Player of the Year winners and NBA Draft selections in Isaiah Canaan and Cameron Payne. The Racers won 104 games in Coach Prohm’s four seasons at Murray State.
BustingBrackets ranked Prohm fifth best and said, “If we look purely at the record, it’s very easy to be impressed by what Prohm did during his time at Murray State. After all, he had been an assistant at the school before getting the top job in 2011; he had a hand in recruiting the talent throughout his tenure. However, this Murray State program was already elite among mid-majors; what could Prohm really do to elevate the program?
“He got off to a fast start, winning 31 games and leading Murray State to an NCAA Tournament win in his very first season. The unfortunate thing is that this was Prohm’s lone tournament appearance, as his Racers were upset a few times in the OVC Tournament. Murray State did finish atop their division each season and won the CIT title in 2014. The 2015 team was a borderline at-large team, ending the year with 29 wins and a few NIT games as a consolation prize.
“Prohm departed for Iowa State in 2015, but it’s fair to say he left quite a legacy behind with Murray State. We won’t focus on his accomplishments in the Big 12, but clearly, he made quite an impact in the OVC. While he did inherit an already solid program, he consistently put Murray State in a position for further success. That impressive record of 104-29 is nothing to be dissatisfied about, even if it ended just once in the NCAA Tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.