MURRAY —Murray State baseball returned to Reagan Field on Friday for the forst of a three-game series against Saint Peter’s and the Racers did not disappoint the home crowd.
The bats were alive and well for the Racers (1-4) as they cruised to a 12-0 win, their first of the season. They took control early with two runs in the first inning and with Trevor McMurray on the mound that was more than enough for the win.
“He really set the tone,” said head coach Dan Skirka. “I told pitchers after the game that if they want to learn how to pitch, there it is. He just attacked, mixed his pitches and let our defense play. It was great to see.”
Unlike the season opener where McMurray pitched five scoreless innings and ended with the no-decision, this time he was graced with three multi-run innings while he threw seven scoreless.
The Racers opened with the two runs in the first inning, and followed that with a five-run third inning, and a four-run fifth.
McMurray had one testy moment in the game with runners on the corners and nobody out in the fifth inning. He induced a swinging strikeout followed by a throw down to second by Tanner Booth to get the runner attempting to steal.
It was a strike’em out, throw’em out and just like that the jam was over. McMurray got the next batter out on a weak ground ball to Booth at catcher and the threat was over.
The Racers recorded 15 hits in the win, three of which came off the bat of Jake Slunder. With his speed, he was able to score all three times he reached base and the beneficiary was Ryan Perkins.
Perkins had two hits and three RBIs. Booth recorded a pair of hits as well and drew two walks while driving in one run.
Jordan Holly had a big day at the plate with two hits and four RBIs. The offensive output was made more impressive by teh fact that the Racers had zero homeruns in the game.
The Racers will play the Peacocks two more times today with the first pitch set for 12 p.m. and the second game tentatively set for 3:30 p.m.
