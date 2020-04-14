MURRAY —Murray State men’s basketball incoming freshman class is set to join the Racers this summer to begin preparations for the 2020-21 season. Those players include Dionte Bostick, Ja’Queze Kirby, Nicholas McMullen, and Jackson Sivills.
DIONTE BOSTICK
A 6-2 guard out of Clearwater, Florida, Bostick finished up his prep career at East Lake High School in a fantastic way in leading his team to the State Tournament semifinals for the first time in school history. Playing for East Lake head coach Britt Taylor, Bostick finished with an amazing total of 724 points and 138 assists for averages of 24.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals.
Bostick received many postseason awards since the end of the season, including being named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 6A Player of the Year. His junior season of 2018-19 was just as good as the Tampa Bay Times named Bostick its Player of the Year and he was named All-State by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches.
Bostick told GoRacers.com, since signing with Coach Matt McMahon and the Racers, he watched many of the Murray State games last season online as the Racers were winning their third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship.
“I liked the way they play, which is fast paced and downhill,” Bostick said. “The way they play is the way I like to play. The atmosphere at Murray State home games looks amazing and I can’t wait to be a part of it. When I watched games last season, what I tried to do was put myself in the situations that the team had.
JA’QUEZE KIRBY
Kirby, 6-6 forward out of Hazlehurst, Georgia, played for Coach Bo Boatright at Jeff Davis High School.
As a senior in the 2019-20 season, Kirby had a stat line of 19.4 points per game and 11.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, he averaged 4.8 blocked shots per game, 4.1 assists and 2.9 steals. He recorded 17 double-doubles and three triple-doubles and finished with career totals of more than 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds.
With his prep career behind him and life in Murray State blue and gold in front of him, Kirby leaves a legacy at JDHS that includes him being a four-time All-State selection by the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association and back-to-back 2A Player of the Year awards. The Atlanta Journal Constitution also named him its 2A Mr. Basketball in Georgia.
Kirby told GoRacers.com, he’s looking forward to playing for Coach Matt McMahon and the Racers.
“The coaches showed me they really wanted me on their team and I felt like it was a place that I wanted to be at,” Kirby said. “When Murray State offered, Coach McMahon called me himself. I’m looking forward to being a part of that family.”
NICHOLAS MCMULLEN
McMullen is a 6-8 forward from Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro, North Carolina where he played for Coach Derrick Partee.
As a senior in the 2019-20 season, McMullen scored 15.5 points per game to go with 9.9 rebounds per game. One of his big games came against Eastern Gillford when he had 25 points and 17 rebounds. McMullen earned All-Piedmont Triad 3A Conference honors for the 21-8 Eagles and he landed a spot on the 3A All-State First Team by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association. He was also named to the All-Area Team of greater Greensboro by the News & Record.
McMullen told GoRacers.com, the recruiting process with the Racers gave him a great look at a great program.
“The Murray State coaches brought me in for my visit in the first week and I liked all of them and the players,” McMullen said. “The crowd support we got at my high school was really good and I know the support the team gets at Murray State is big time. I was drawn to that.”
JACKSON SIVILLS
Sivills is a 6-6 guard from McCracken County High School in Paducah, Kentucky where he played for Coach Burlin Brower.
Sivills averaged 21.4 points per game to go with 7.9 rebounds in the 2019-20 season for the McCracken County Mustangs. He finished his prep career with 1,998 points and 871 rebounds, both school records. The Louisville Courier Journal named Sivills to its All-State First Team and the Kentucky Lions Club named him to the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series, which includes being a finalist for the Mr. Basketball award. He was also recognized by the Lexington Herald Leader as All-State and the Region-1 Player of the Year. The Paducah Sun honored Sivills as the Purchase Area Player of the Year in the last two seasons.
Sivills told GoRacers.com, he is looking forward to being a Racer.
“I wanted to make my own decision,” Sivills said. “Even before I was born, it was a great program when my dad played there. Others recruited me, but I found that Murray State was the best place for me. The recent success they’ve has featured the best teams at MSU and I feel like it’s a place I can come in and thrive in the system. It was easy to fall in love with what we have at Murray State.”
