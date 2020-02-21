CHARLESTON, IL — With 11:45 left to play in the game, the Racers held a commanding 50-23 lead against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. From that point on they were outscored 40-10 to lose 63-60 and fall to 19-7 and 12-3 in conference play.
The comeback by the Panthers was absolutely stunning as they shot 7-12 from the three-point line in the second half and forced nine of the 16 turnovers by Murray State in the half. There were eight seconds on the clock in a tied game and the Racers had the ball with just two seconds left on the shot clock. They got the ball into the hands of Tevin Brown and he was able to get a shot off but it appeared like there may have been contact, however no foul was called and the Panthers got the ball.
Everyone in the building knew who was getting the ball for Eastern Illinois, as Josiah Wallace had willed his team back into the game with 10 of the last 12 for the Panthers headed into that final possession. The Panthers ran a set and were able to get a handoff into the hands of Wallace and he fired off a deep, contested three-point shot and it was nothing but net. That gave the Panthers their first lead of the entire game and with just four-tenths of a second on the clock the Racers were unable to get a quality shot off.
Head coach Matt McMahon said it was a historic comeback and he wished they weren’t on this end of history, but everything that could go wrong did. They found a way to let a 27-point lead slip away one possession at a time.
“It’s a historic defeat,” McMahon said. “It’s my responsibility. I couldn’t get our guys organized enough against the press and we just threw the ball all over the gym. Credit to Eastern Illinois. I thought as good as our three-point defense was for 34-35 minutes, it went out the window there down the stretch and they hit some big shots and found a way to go get a historic win. Hate to be on that side of history but credit to EIU for their fight. That’s why we always talk with our team about the value of every possession.”
Offensively there was nobody that really stood out for the Racers. Kevin Brown and Jaiveon Eaves led the way with 13 points but were both limited in the final minutes. DaQuan Smith hit his second shot of the night with just under two minutes left to give the Racers a nine point lead but that was all he could muster in a six point performance. Anthony Smith scored last for the Racers on a breakaway with a minute left to finish with 11 points.
Now, the Racers have to put the loss behind them and move forward as they prepare for another road game at SIUE on Saturday.
“We are going to find out what we’re made of as players and coaches,” McMahon said. “You’re part of a historic collapse like this, you can let it define you, and this can be the end of our season if you really want it to be, or we can respond and get back to work and prepare to find a way to win Saturday afternoon. I really like the character of our team and coaching staff and I think we’ll respond the right way and do our absolute best to finish the season the right way over the next three games.”
