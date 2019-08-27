The U.S. Open tennis championships were first held in the Newport Casino Club in Rhode Island. The tournament ran from 1881-1914 at the New Port site.
In 1915, the event moved to the Westside Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York. The U.S. Open was always played on a grass court surface from the beginning.
Then, in 1975 for some unknown reason, the U.S. Open was played on a har-tru surface, which is a version of green clay. That lasted three years from 1975-1977. During those years , Manuel Orantes, Jimmy Connors, and Guillermo Vilas were the winners of the event.
In 1978, the U.S. Open changed the venue to the former home of the 1939-1940 World’s Fair at the Flushing Meadow-Corona Park in Queens, New York.
A hard court surface named Deco Turf was installed in 1978 and to this today it is still played on the hard court surface.
Jimmy Connors won the event in 1978 making him the only person ever to win the U.S. Open on three different surfaces (Grass/ Clay/ Hard). A record that will never be broken.
In 1971, I finished third in the nation in the boys 12-under division. My reward was a trip to the U.S. Open with the Nashville Tennis Association group. I grew up playing tournaments, so I knew everyone that was going on the trip. It was a long bus ride and we were in Pennsylvania somewhere and stopped to take a break at a Stucky’s (convenience store). While inside, I picked up a big plastic sword that I had seen in a box. I jumped out to scare my friend Chris and proceeded to knock down an entire row of souvenir glasses and anything else that could break on this shelf.
The store’s manager took my name and we called my dad and I was so lucky that he was not at home at that moment. The damage was about $200, and that was in 1971. Let’s say that when I arrived home from the trip, I couldn’t sit down for about a week and I decided to cut back on the Sundrop because they were full of caffeine.
Watching the pros play in New York was cool, and in the back of my mind I could see myself playing there someday. Finishing third in the country that year and being at the open really fueled my desire to become a tennis pro.
I was lucky to have my father helping me to achieve my goals, and also the support of the great folks of Murray. I also had a built in tennis academy with my dad’s Murray State tennis teams to play against while I was growing up.
Six years go by, and in 1977 I finished third in the nation in the boys 18-under and I received an invitation to play in the 1977 US Open junior championships. I was back as a player and it felt good. I won my first round ever played at Forest Hills on the clay court, when I took down Wolfgang Popp of Germany. Then I lost to Ivan Lendl from Czechoslovakia in the next round ending my first singles run.
The funny part of the tourney was my mixed doubles match, though. I was playing with Trey Lewis. She was from southern California and had played for USC that year. We made it to the semi-finals and we played our match at night. During the match, which we were winning, she told me that she had to be in California the next day to shoot a Michelob Light commercial. I laughed, and said, “Are you kidding?” She said, “No.”
I was cool with the decision, so she suggested that if we reach match point for our favor we would walk up to the net and kindly default the match so that our opponents could play in the finals the next day. The score was 6-4 5-4 40/30 in the game and our match point on our racket. So Lewis and I started walking to the net. That’s when the other team realized what we were doing and they ran up to the net and blurted out, “NO NO NO! We default first.” It was too funny. So the team that won the other semi-final match were named the champions.
In 1978 and 1979, I received the wild card to play in the U.S. Open for being the top ranked 21-under amateur in the country. In 1978, I played Trey Waltke in the first round. I was nervous and played like scared young player. He crushed me, 7-5 6-0, but I still had doubles to play.
My partner was Andy Kohlberg and we won two rounds in the men’s doubles. We beat Andy Lucchesi and Greg Amaya from the USA in the first round 6-2 6-4 and in the 2nd round we beat Jon Smith from England & Wilem Prinsloo from South Africa 7-5, 7-6. In the third round we lost to Sherwood Stewart & Marty Riessen 6-2 6-4. They went on and lost in the finals that week.
In 1979, I arrived as the Pan-American gold medal winner and was playing doubles with Ben Testerman from Knoxville. Ben was the top ranked junior in the nation. We both were guests of Billie Jean King for a couple of days. She let us stay at her apartment. She was always nice to me and she had been working with Ben that summer.
I finally got my first singles win when I beat Gilles Moretton of France. The score was 5-7 6-2 6-4 6-3. Then in the next round I lost to Jose Luis Clerc 6-2 7-6 6-4.
In doubles, Ben and I lost to Jan Kodes & Tomas Smid from Czechoslovakia 6-7 6-2 6-2. They were just better than us. My mixed doubles partner was Mary Lou Piatak from Whiting, Indiana. We lost 6-3 5-7 6-4 to Van Winitsky & Rayni Fox from Florida.
That year was also the year that Illis Nastase and John McEnroe had a near fight on the court and had an umpire removed. They were the bad boys of tennis and I enjoyed watching them play. I had the honor to play Nastase in 1981 and it was not pleasant.
I will be back with my experiences from 1980-1988 and a couple of senior doubles stories too as the Open continues.
Now for this year’s U.S. Open, the big three, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer are on notice again. Anything can happen on the New York hard courts. Predictions are tough, but there are a few good Americans, such as Sam Querrey, Denis Kudla, Reilly O’Pelka ,Taylor Fritz and Jack Socks. Maybe they can make some noise this year.
On the women’s side, Naomi Osaka is the defending champion and Serena Williams will be a threat again this year. It’s going to be a great 2019 US Open. Enjoy the tennis!
