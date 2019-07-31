I
was fortunate to have competed in the 1979 Pan American Games in San Juan Puerto Rico and it turned out to be an incredible experience.
I was part of a three-man team from the United States which consisted of Fritz Buehning from Short Hills New Jersey and my Tennessee teammate Andy Kohlberg from Larchmont New York. Andy’s father was one of the partners for Kohlberg Kravis-Roberts. They were the big player in the Nabisco takeover in the ‘80s.
The first day that we arrived in San Juan, all of the competing teams assembled in the Roberto Clemente Stadium for the opening ceremonies. And I remember this guy telling me to, “watch out for the pigeon shower.” I didn’t pay much attention to him. As the ceremony kept going longer and longer, the USA water polo team faked a player fainting and about 12 of them carried him off and out of the stadium and then they took a taxi back to the Pan Am village.
They must’ve known what was coming because right after that, the 4,000 pigeons were released to celebrate the games and all I saw was it looked like it was raining heavily, and now I know why the man told me to keep an eye out for the pigeon shower. The “shower” clobbered the Cuban team who were wearing white uniforms. It was hilarious. Every team got showered by the pigeons and now the games can officially start by the christening of the pigeons on everyone.
Every member of each country was put in a round-robin format where you would play three matches and then they would take the 32 best records of those matches and then play off for the medal rounds. Well, all of us had already won two matches and were going to qualify for the final 32, but our coach called us in that night to tell us that only two of us could play because the committee had changed the rules.
Now the solution was they put all three of our names in a hat and the first two names that were picked had to play each other to see who could play in the singles competition. So, of course, I drew my name first and then Fritz drew second he looked at the paper for about five seconds and handed it to Andy because the paper had Andy’s name on it.
We had to play the next day at 2 p.m. and the winner advance to the round of 32. I still had an option to play my last round-robin match if I wanted to because it didn’t matter if I won or lost because I had to beat Kohlberg to get a chance at the medal. I beat Andy the next day and so I got a chance to advance and Andy and I would play doubles in the tournament.
My first opponent was a Cuban player and he arrived at the courts with about three Cuban officials with him. I was scheduled to play him in a singles match at about 1 p.m. and then he had a doubles match scheduled to start after our singles match. I had a tough match with him and came out on top, and he then left to get ready for the next match and he never returned. He had defected and ended up in Miami, where he is a physical therapist to this day. A couple of Cuban officials questioned me after they could not find him. I knew nothing, but I’m not sure if they believed me or not.
I beat Andres Gomez from Ecuador in the semi-finals. Gomez who won the 1990 French Open title was a big lefty but I was lucky enough to survive his power. Now in the finals, I had to play Ricardo Acuna from Chile. For some reason, it was a pro-Chile and anti-American crowd that day. It was about a 20-25 mile an hour breeze that whole day, tough conditions. The crowd clapping on every error that I made and going crazy whenever he won a point.
I was loving the show. Man, it made me play harder. A ball went into the crowd and a fan threw it back at me and hit me in the back and the crowd cheered at that. I barely won in straight sets. And they had to have security after the match to keep control of the crowd as I kept taunting back at them.
I won a gold medal in singles and Kohlberg and I won the doubles too. I had a great time the whole two weeks and I had a little advantage over the rest of the players. I was good friends with the guys from Puerto Rico. They came by every night and picked me up from the village and took me out to dinner and to see the different sites of San Juan.
As I was leaving on the plane to go back to states, Bobby Knight was in front of me boarding the plane and reporters kept yelling at him, “Are you coming back for your hearing?” He replied, “NO”. He had a run-in with a security guard during basketball practice and was charged with assault and battery.
Kyle Macy broke his jaw during one of the games after a player hit him on purpose too. I had a great time and two golds on my neck. Puerto Rico, thanks for the memories!
***
Now a little off-topic, this week is Hoopalooza week at Murray State, and I have one quick story that I’m sure that most people don’t know about my father. Bennie Purcell almost wasn’t a Racer. In 1948, Dad was on a good Mt. Vernon Township High School team.
Bradley University was a popular college and they were doing well at that time. They had asked Dad to come over and play and be a Bradley Brave. He was excited and headed down to Peoria, Illinois three weeks before school started to get some workouts in. Dad liked it there, but after a couple of days working hard, he twisted his ankle severely during a workout and had to go back to Dix, Illinois for recovery.
Harlan Hodges had just been hired by Murray State as the basketball head coach and had heard that Dad was back home and recovering from a foot injury. Hodges had coached at West Frankfort High School and was familiar with dad’s talent. He convinced him to come down and enroll at Murray.
The rest is history, Murray State has been a better place since Bennie Purcell stepped foot on campus. My dad loved the university and he is and will always be the first player from Murray State drafted by the NBA and the quintessential RACER and I was proud to call him Dad. Take care, U.S. Open memories coming soon ...
By the way, Bradley lost the 1950 NCAA finals. They would have won with Bennie Purcell! n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.