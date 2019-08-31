In 1980 I was entering the US Open on a hot streak. Ever since January when I won the NCAA Indoor Men’s singles title in Houston, I felt like I was ready for the next level.
My University of Tennessee team won the SEC and I won the singles and doubles titles too.
Then, in May, Rodney Harmon and I won the NCAA men’s outdoor doubles title.
I competed in a five week-five city circuit that included: Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monroe, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; Saint Joseph, Missouri; Sioux City, Iowa. I finished first in singles and my world ranking shot up from 300 to 170.
I had planned on turning pro at the end of the summer but I lost in the first round off a tournament in Boston, and I went straight to the cashier and said I am turning pro and collected my $1700 first-round check.
Three weeks later I made the finals of the US Men’s Clay Court Championships in Indianapolis. The match was on CBS on a Sunday afternoon and the tennis world was introduced to the Huck Finn of tennis from Murray, Kentucky.
I came into the city hot and my ranking was about 40th in the world. I had bought a Yankees batting helmet that summer and I walked into the USTA National Tennis Center with that helmet on and everyone was yelling, ‘Hey Mel, are you a Yankee fan,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I love Mickey Mantle,’ and Just like that I had fans in New York.
My first-round opponent in 1980 was the great Stan Smith. He had won the 1971 US Open and the 1972 Wimbledon men’s singles titles. He was 34 and I was 21 at the time, so I thought he was an old man on the tennis court.
it was hot that day, and I won the first set 7-6. I was getting dizzy and someone brought me a big hot dog with mustard. I ate the hot dog and I remember Stan looking over at me with a stare of utter disbelief, like, ‘How could you be eating that during a match.’
Well, I won the next two sets 6-4, 6-0 and I drew Andres Gomez for the second round. I had beaten Gomez the previous summer at the Pan-American games in San Juan so my confidence was high.
We were the second match on the grandstand on Thursday night. GoGo, which was his nickname, was a big lefty player who was very difficult to play against. I came out storming and won the first two sets, 6-3, 7-5, but in the Grand Slams it is always best of five sets, so GoGo comes back and wins the next two sets 6-2, 6-3.
I was in good shape and so was he, but I toughed him out in a four-hour marathon match and won 6-4 in the fifth set.
After we shook hands and I was putting my gear away, my buddy, who was a Tennessee teammate of mine that year, came up behind me and yelled, ‘Great match, Cell-u-lite,’ and I turned around and stood on a flower box so I could give him a high five. Well, I delivered the high five, but as I slapped his hand the flower box gave way and I crashed down on the court and went into a full-body cramp. They had to carry me to the training room and it took about three hours for me to feel normal again.
later, my buddy Gomez said I shouldn’t have celebrated as much or that wouldn’t have happened and he was right!
My next opponent was Yannick Noah. We played a Saturday afternoon and I won the first set 6-4, but he was too quick for me and he took the next three sets in succession, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
I also lost in the first round in doubles. I played with Mike Shore, who played at Alabama, that year. Then, in mixed doubles, Paula Smith and I advanced to the third round but eventually lost to Betty Stove and Frew McMillian 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and they advanced to the finals.
The next year, in 1981, I drew the ‘nasty one’ Ilie Nastase. He had won the 1972 US Open and the 1973 French Open and New York loved him and he loved the fans right back.
We were on the Louis Armstrong Center Court and we were the last day match scheduled on the court before the night session would begin. Everyone started filing in and filled up the lower part of the stadium court and there were about 10,000 people and they started yelling, ‘Nice headband blondie,’ and they amended my Huck Finn nickname to include a word not suitable for print. It was wild, because the year before I could do no wrong and now the nasty fans were out. It didn’t matter though because I won in five sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and the fans were still yelling at me. They said things like, ‘Nice gap Huck Finn,’ and I embraced it and I was glad to have beaten another former number one ranked player in the world.
Well, my next match was Shlomo Glickstein of Israel, I promise I’m not making these names up. We were on a backcourt for about 1,500 people and my dad was the only person in the crowd that was cheering for me. They clapped on every mistake that I made but I still came through with a win in three sets, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
In the next match, I made history by beating someone in back-to-back sets 6-0, 6-0 and losing the match. It was against Jose Luis Clerc and he won the first set 6-3. I came right back and won the next two sets 6-0, 6-0 and then he won 6-4, 6-3 to beat me. On match point, he hit a ball about six inches out but the linesman was blocked by me and there was no spot-shot back then. The umpire said Game-Set-Match and I yelled, ’No, no, no, that ball was out. Come on!’ It didn’t matter…It was over…Clerc had beaten me again in a big match.
That year I played doubles with my good friend and movie star Vince Van Patten. We bombed out 6-3, 6-3 to John Austin and Fred McNair in the first round.
In mixed doubles, Paula Smith and I enjoyed a great 1981 by reaching the semifinals. We avenged our loss to Stove-Millian 6-1, 6-3, in the second round but we lost to the team of Jo-Ann Russell-Steve Penton 7-6, 6-4 to knock us out.
Next up was 1982. I beat Cassio Motta from Brazil 6-3, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the first round and then I played Sherwood Stewart, who at the time was the world number one ranked player. I beat him in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 and as we were walking off from the court a fan yelled out, ‘Hey Mel, did you beat that old man,’ and Sherwood looked at me and said, ‘You just wait until you’re 36. It won’t be as much fun playing because it gets harder and harder,’ but I still responded to the fan and said, ‘Yes I did.’ Of course, he was right…
I had reached the third round for the third straight year and I ran into Steve Denton, who had a huge serve. Steve is now the head men’s tennis coach at Texas A&M. He hit bombs all day and I could not break his serve enough. The score ended 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Another tidbit on Denton. One time in 1978, the Bull, that’s Denton, hit a serve so hard that I had to fall down to get out of the way. It was over 150 mph and yet it was a match I should’ve won.
I advanced to the third round of the men’s doubles with Tracy Delatte who played college tennis at Tennesee and I did well with my mixed doubles partner Smith. We advanced to the quarterfinals. I always played well at the Open. I just loved the crazy atmosphere.
Stay tuned for years 1983-88.
