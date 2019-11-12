MEMPHIS, TN — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday that they will host multiple Holiday Youth Basketball Programs presented by Nike this holiday season including a game-day clinic and two basketball camps.
The Grizzlies’ Thanksgiving Break Game-Day Clinic will take place on Wednesday, November 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For $125, the session provides an opportunity to play on the Grizzlies’ home court and also includes two tickets to that evening’s 7 p.m. game against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Clinic participants will also receive Grizzlies giveaways and take part in special pregame fan experiences.
The first of two Grizzlies Holiday Basketball Camps will take place at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum (191 Beale St.) on December 26 – 27 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The team will host a second camp at the Jewish Community Center (6560 Poplar Ave.) on January 2 – 3 also from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Both sessions will offer skills training provided by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff, Nike apparel, a Spalding basketball and two tickets to a future Grizzlies game along with access to pregame shootaround. Each session is $150 and will also feature surprise guest appearances by team personalities.
All programs are open to boys and girls ages 7-16 of all skill levels as participants will be grouped by age and ability. To learn more about the Grizzlies’ Holiday Youth Basketball programs and to enroll, visit www.grizzlies.com/youthbasketball.
