MURRAY — With the defense playing at a high level, the Murray State Racers are running through the conference schedule with little to no resistance and tonight they get to face off against a Southeast Missouri team that they already handled at home 81-59. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. in Cape Girardeau which will make this the earliest game thus far in the conference slate, but Murray State is prepared and ready to take on the Redhawks.
If the defense continues to play like it has then the Redhawks are in for a long afternoon and the Racers will improve to 6-0 in conference play.
The Redhawks had just three scorers reach double-digits the last time out and one of those guys was the smallest on the court. Alex Caldwell earned the respect of some of the Racers players with the way he was able to handle the ball and finish in close despite being undersized.
“He’s a very good player and he finds ways to get open shots and that’s what he did,” KJ Williams said after seeing Caldwell earlier this year. “We tried to slow him down but he had his way a little bit (early on) but then we locked in and forced him to take tough shots.”
SEMO will look to Caldwell to match or even surpass his 18-point performance from the first meeting if they stand any chance of winning. As for the Racers, they are prepared to continue pounding the ball inside and utilizing their post presence.
In the first meeting Williams, Devin Gilmore, and Anthony Smith combined for 48 points and shot 21-26 as a unit. With numbers like that, it’s no wonder the Racers were able to win going away against the Redhawks.
A win today would keep Murray State on top of the standings and set up a monstrous clash will Belmont on Thursday when the Racers return home after their four-game road swing.
