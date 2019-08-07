MURRAY — Last season ended in heartbreak for the Murray High Tigers boys’ soccer team when they lost 3-2 against Mayfield in the opening round of the district tournament.
The game was so evenly matched that it went into overtime and then eventually into a shootout which resulted in the Cardinals getting the better of the Tigers on penalty kicks.
Now heading into a fresh new season the Tigers and head coach Jared Rosa are tasked with trying to find a way to replace the offensive output of two graduating seniors. Zak Mathis finished the year with a whopping 38 goals and six assists. His battery mate Nick Bokeno finished the year with six goals and 28 assists. That kind of offensive production will be missed for this Tigers team.
“We lost Mathis and Bokeno and that was kind of a one-two punch for us so that was at least 80% of our goals from last year,” Rosa said. “Which is fine because it molded through the season into that. So what we are doing is changing the formation and we are trying to get as many opportunities forward as possible while still working the ball.”
The hope is that with a change to the general formation for the Tigers, they can find more scoring opportunities but the change will also require a bit more attention to detail along with plenty of effort.
“It’s going to require our midfielders and our wing-backs and our wings and just everybody to work,” Rosa said. “It’s not like one player can check out for a while, because if that happens then we’re done. The whole system will break. So it may require me and the other coaches being diligent about what we’re looking at during games and if somebody is loafing around we’ll have to get them out and put somebody in there that’s willing to work and we’ve got guys that are willing to work.”
The 4-3-3 is essentially two center backs who will anchor the defense with a left and a right-back that can provide support offensively but will also be required to play defensively. It also features three central midfielders responsible for controlling the center area of the field while also playing both attacking and defending roles. Then you have three forwards and the left and right forwards will occasionally rotate back to help out defensively. Soccer requires a lot of running and for players to be capable of playing multiple roles and positions.
“The three center mid have got to run and run and run and then you’ve got the wings that are in and out from 18 (yard box) to 18 (yard box),” Rosa said. “Then you’ve got a center forward that’s making runs and you’ve got your two center backs that have got to be strong on the ball and in the air and it just requires a lot of moving without the ball.”
With the change in philosophy, the Tigers are expecting more goal-scoring chances but they aren’t focusing on getting just one or two people going each game.
“It’s going to have to be everybody,” Rosa said.”There are a few seniors that are stepping up into some roles and I don’t want to leave any out because I have eight seniors this year that have been in supporting roles up until now. Now is their time to see who is going to step up into a leadership role and as far as leading (the scoring), Garret Putz, Trevor Harrison, and Charles Pemwell, are all stepping into more of a leadership type of role, but that doesn’t go without saying the other seniors and the other upperclassmen are really fighting for their spots. There’s great competition in practice.”
Center midfielder Pemwell said that the offense took a hit with the graduation of Mathis and Bokeno but they have plenty of firepower coming back.
“It definitely hurt losing them, but our practices are good for developing and looking to see who we can put upfront,” Pemwell said. “Possession-wise, I think we have a pretty good setup going. We have really good chemistry and it just keeps developing. We have a lot of good guys we can put upfront and can put the ball in the net and that’s what we are looking for, so we have good substitutes for that.”
The defensive side of things looks to be a strength for the Tigers team that returns three of their four backline guys and their goalkeeper, Bradley Dawson.
“We bring back most of our starting backline,” Dawson said. “We lost one in Ryan Messenger, but I feel like our defense is just as strong as it was last year. We have three of the four that started last year and then we added on a couple of others that are stepping up.”
As the keeper, Dawson knows that a lot of the responsibility falls on him and admitted he could be a little more vocal this year and communicate what he’s seeing to his defenders.
“I’ve got to learn to be more vocal this year to help control things a little bit more,” Dawson said. “Try to keep everyone intact so that we keep the ball a lot more because that’s going to be our key, keeping the ball and playing up and through. We aren’t going to necessarily be a long team this year so we are going to have to communicate very well … So I’m going to have to talk a lot more to everyone and make sure we are together.”
The 11-6 record from last year featured five losses in the district, including the one to Mayfield in the district tournament but also included two wins over the runner-up for the region championship, Marshall County. This district and region should be tight all year.
“Our district is going to be a fun one, between Graves, Marshall, Mayfield, us, and Calloway. We’ve all lost something so filling those holes going to be fun for all of us coaches, but it’s also going to be very competitive and hopefully with a lot of parody involved and make for some fun games.”
Rosa is confident and so are the players. This district is wide open and ready for the taking.
“I think we stack up really well,” Dawson said. “I feel confident that we’ll be able to make a pretty good run this year.”
“I agree, just as we lost Nick and Zak and Ryan who were really good seniors for us, every team loses someone every year,” Pemwell said.
