MURRAY — In a show of support for the Murray High seniors that lost out on their spring sports season, the administration at Murray High put together a parade to celebrate the athletes.
Monday night at 6 p.m. the line of cars and one horse lined up to begin their journey around town as a final farewell. Softball, baseball, track, and tennis athletes sat in their cars, decorated with signs and balloons, as a part of the parade.
Athletic director Anne Greenfield said it was a group effort not only coming up with the idea of the parade, but to also put the plan into action.
“(Tony) Jarvis, myself, assistant principal (Heath) Walls and all of the spring coaches had a zoom meeting to discuss logistics,” Greenfield said. “We got permission from our superintendent, (Coy) Samons and coordinated with Murray Police Department about the route. They graciously agreed to donate their time with permission from Chief Liles. It was a team effort from several people and couldn’t have gone any smoother.”
For the seniors, this was a chance to get a little bit of closure on a season that disappeared in the blink of an eye.
“The parade meant a lot to me,” Calli Carver said. “The school can’t help that we didn’t get to play, and I appreciate them planning and at least making the effort to have something for us. Having a parade was a great way for everyone to go out and show their support for the Murray High seniors in spring sports.”
Fellow seniors Keagin Brooks and Hunter Utley echoed Carver’s sentiments. It was something special to help ease the pain of losing the season.
“To me, the parade was a good way for our senior athletes to get the final recognition they deserve,” Brooks said. “We have all worked very hard to get to our senior year, and it obviously didn’t workout the way we wanted, but we all have bright futures ahead of us.”
“The parade meant a lot honestly,” Utley said. “Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen. It felt surreal and it still doesn’t feel like it’s over. The parade was awesome, but I still want to go out with my guys and play some baseball.”
For a brief moment, the pain of a lost season was forgotten, although the sports season isn’t the only pain that this group of seniors has felt due to COVID-19.
“It did lessen the pain a little, but knowing I wasn’t able to be back on the softball field for just one more season hurts,” Carver said. “Of course, it hurts to not get to play, just like it hurts to not have a prom and maybe not even a graduation ceremony, but we can’t control what is happening and have to make the best of it.”
Even though it wasn’t a game or season, the parade was at least a way to recognize the seniors that deserved it and Greenfield said it had to be done.
“We put on this parade because it was the right thing to do,” Greenfield said. “I was an athlete and I couldn’t imagine not playing my senior year. I would have been devastated. It’s the least we could do. I wish we could do more.”
The parade started at Murray Middle School and made its way around the school before it headed to Murray High. Fans, friends and family all came out to support the kids as they drove down the streets.
“Honestly, I think the turnout was amazing,” Carver said. “No, it wasn’t softball games, track meets, tennis matches, or baseball games, but we were able to have fun before our high school career is over. I want to thank everyone who came out and made signs for us. Especially my softball coaches, all of my teammates and my mom who were there supporting me.”
“It was pretty cool. I didn’t expect that many people to be there and support us,” Utley said. “It was really nice. Thank you to everyone who came out and made it happen.”
“There was a great turnout and I really appreciate the community of Murray for coming out during these times to support the senior athletes,” Brooks said.
