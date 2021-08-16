MURRAY — These days, the high school golf season in Kentucky starts in late July, usually a few days before classes actually start.
However, that was not the case for players with the Calloway County High School golf program. They were hitting the competitive links even earlier.
“We didn’t play in anything as a team until about a week ago (at Ballard County Country Club near LaCenter). However, we had most of our kids playing in tournaments around the area and that gave them good experience,” said Calloway Head Coach Charlie Miles, who is entering his third season.
“That makes me very happy too, to see them doing that. Some of them have been playing now for three or four months, so that’s good for them to be seeking competition.”
Calloway was one of about 10 teams to participate in the Ballard Memorial High School Invitational. On the boys’ side, junior Aiden Poston finished in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish, while classmate Caleb Ticknor just missed the top 10 with an 11th-place finish. Miles also said Tanner Crouch played well in that tournament.
On the girls’ side, Javen Campbell, a sophomore, had her personal-best score in an 18-hole event. She is joined on the Lady Lakers by classmate Kaleigh Tharpe. Miles said he also has some younger players who have just joined the team and will be playing in weekday home matches at the Oaks Country Club as he is wanting to acclimate them to these kinds of events before they try their hand with 18-hole tournaments.
The season continued Saturday at the always-competitive Paducah Tilghman Invitational Tournament at Paxton Park. On the boys’ side, Poston led a solid Lakers showing with an 80, while Ticknor had an 83 and Crouch finished with an 86. On the girls’ side, Campbell had an 89.
Today, the Calloway teams head out of state for a visit to the Metropolis Country Club near Metropolis, Illinois for a match with host Massac County. Miles said the Patriots and Lady Patriots will return to the favor later this season with a visit to The Oaks Country Club.
On down the road, there is something Calloway has never had a chance to try, until this year. A state tournament for its own classification.
Where Kentucky Class A teams of various sports, namely basketball, have had the so-called All-A Classic for several years, that trend is starting to spill over to other classes. And where Calloway resides — 2A — that idea has been adopted this year for golf.
“That will be next Saturday, and we’re excited about having the chance to play in that,” Miles said. “What they’re going to do is have it at two different places. They’re going to have the boys tournament in Madisonville and the girls in Providence, so we’re looking forward to playing in those. It’ll be good competition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.