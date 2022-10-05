MURRAY — Velvet Milkman and Lauren Ellison shot a two-day total of 135 to win the recent Dirty Birdie Women’s Tournament at the Murray Country Club.
MURRAY — Velvet Milkman and Lauren Ellison shot a two-day total of 135 to win the recent Dirty Birdie Women’s Tournament at the Murray Country Club.
Milkman and Ellison fired a 70-65, besting April and Donna Carter (75-70) by 10 strokes.
Julie Alles and Jen Guy finished third at 154 (77-77).
Twenty-four teams participated in the event, which included best ball, alternate shot and scramble formats over the two days. The Murray Country Club course played at Par-73 for the event, with the tournament hosted by chairs Terri Pickens and LaJenna Thornton.
Terri Pickens and Debbie Hixon won the first flight with a 157 (81-76), while Darla Baker and Wimma Lambert took second with a 164 (86-78). LaCosta Hayes and LaJenna Thornton were third with a 165 (85-80).
Linda Burgess and Kim Poole (92-85) won a tight second flight with a 177 on a countback, while Glenda Farmer and Carol Robertson (89-88) finished second and Susan Gillituk and Natalie Garfield finished third with a 178 (88-90).
Closest to the winners included Pam Adams, Gina Standifer, Jen Guy and Winna Lambert.
