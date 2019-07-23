MURRAY—The David Harrington Memorial Golf Scramble will be Friday, Aug. 9, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Registration and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start is at 1 p.m.
Cost is $200 per team/$50 per person, and the sign-up deadline is Friday, July 26. There is a 20-team limit. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Trust for Life to support organ donor awareness.
Contact Tom Grantz at 270-753-2714 to register.
