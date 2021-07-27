PEORIA, Ill. – A team composed of former Murray State University greats left training camp in Murray for Peoria, Illinois, with the hopes of winning the million-dollar prize in The Basketball Tournament. Those hopes were diminished when it was revealed just prior to their first-round game that former NBA point guard, Isaiah Canaan was not going to be able to play. Canaan recently signed a lucrative contract with his UNICS Kazan team in Russia and they decided against allowing him to risk injury by playing in the tournament. The Racer fans in attendance still cheered wildly as Jonathan Fairell threw down a thunderous slam dunk to tie the game at two points apiece. Team Heartfire scored five quick points off of offensive rebounds on their next two possessions and never trailed en route to a 78-65 victory.
Team Heartfire used their tremendous size advantage to dominate the glass as they out-rebounded The OverLooked by 20. An undersized squad already, The Overlooked was without the services of its tallest player as 6’9” Brandon Garrett could not make the trip due to an illness. Gary Mcghee, a 6’11” center that played at the University of Pittsburgh, and Aaron Epps, a 6’10” forward that played at Louisiana State University, controlled the paint for most of the game. The duo tied for game-high honors with eight rebounds each while 6’8” JJ Avila came up with 6 rebounds to help Team Heartfire to a 13 point advantage in second-chance points.
Team Heartfire went on a 10-0 scoring binge to open up a 14 point lead at the media timeout with 3:46 left in the second quarter. The OverLooked came out of the timeout and showed signs of life as Ed Daniel threw up a lob pass and Ivan Aska slammed it home for two of his nine points. Nate West followed that up with a quick steal and layup on the next possession and The OverLooked was back within 10 points. A 10-4 run by Team Heartfire in the final two and a half minutes of the quarter pushed their lead out to 42-24 as the teams went into the half-time break.
The lead held throughout the third quarter for Team Heartfire. Avila made an easy layup for the 11 seed on their first possession of the fourth quarter and the advantage had ballooned to 24 points. The OverLooked was not going to go away without a fight though.
The diminutive West showed a flash of what made him the NCAA Division III National Player of the Year. West ignited a 15-2 run for The OverLooked with an acrobatic layup with just over eight minutes left in the game. West completed the old-fashioned three-point play, and The OverLooked jumped into a full-court press.
The pressure affected Team Heartfire as they turned it over on consecutive possessions for the first time in the game. The turnovers were sandwiched between another West layup and a three-pointer from Antonio Singleton for The OverLooked. Racer greats Shaq Buchanan and Aska each converted one free-throw during the run, but the bulk of the damage was done by West and Singleton. West scored seven of his team-high 13 points in the span. Singleton completed the dominant stretch when he buried the last of his four three-pointers in the game with 5:13 left to bring The OverLooked to within 11 points at 67-56. Singleton finished with 12 points.
The OverLooked had a chance to cut the lead to single digits before the Elam Ending score was set at the first dead-ball with less than four minutes to play. A Singleton three glanced harmlessly off of the rim and Team Heartfire connected for an easy basket off of a baseline out-of-bounds play on the next possession. When Aska committed an offensive foul the dead all triggered the Elam Ending with The OverLooked trailing 69-56.
The target score was set at 77 as the game clock was turned off. In other words, The OverLooked would have to score 21 points before Team Heartfire could muster eight points to reach the target. Despite two three-pointers from Donte Poole and another dunk by Aska, The OverLooked could not get the defensive stops they needed for a chance to reach the target score first. Former Ole Miss guard Stefan Moody ended the game with an offensive rebound and put back for the final margin.
Shaq Buchanan finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for The OverLooked. Former Racer guard B.J. Jenkins pumped in nine points to go along with his four rebounds while Aska finished with an identical nine points and four rebounds. Poole closed the game with six points after his back-to-back threes at the end of the game. Daniel, Fairell, and Jeremiah Mordi each finished with two points to close out the scoring for Team OverLooked. Tevin Mack and Jared Wilson-Frame led all scorers with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
The OverLooked has to look to next year and a return to The Basketball Tournament in pursuit of the million-dollar prize. Team Heartfire will face Boeheim's Army in second-round action Monday, July 26, at 6 pm on ESPN 2. You can still watch a former Racer in The Basketball Tournament. 2012 OVC Defensive Player of the Year, Jewaun Long, and his Jackson Underdawgs will face Always A Brave on Monday, July 26, at 8 pm on ESPN 2.
