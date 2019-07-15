Editor’s note: Our head coaches have been invited to submit one nominee for the MLT Athlete of the Year from their team from the past school year. The Murray Ledger & Times will open an online poll for the readers to choose one athlete from each school (Calloway High School, Murray High School and Murray State). Keep reading our series and watch for the opportunity to cast your vote.
MURRAY— Murray Ledger & Times Athlete of the Year nominee Ty Gallimore has been living and breathing golf ever since he was a little boy. Now, as he approaches his senior season at Calloway County, it’s time to see what all his hard work will amount to.
Gallimore’s passion for golf started with his grandfather.
“I started going out there when I was 7 with my granddad. He is in his 60s, and when he was my age, he was crazy good. He’s still really good and wins a lot of his age group tournaments. He got me into it. Then, I started practicing and actually getting good. Then, I started playing tournaments. I just started beating him this year,” Gallimore said.
Gallimore began playing with the school team in the eighth grade.
“I usually do well in the school (tournaments) because school tournaments are a different atmosphere than if I go play a different tournament,” Gallimore said. “You know everyone and can walk and talk. You’re not trying really hard to win. You just go out there and act like you’re playing with your friends. That’s when I shoot the best – when I don’t try hard. If I try too hard, it gets my mind going on other things and just messes me up.”
Having a good mentality is a major component to be successful in the game of golf.
“If you get one bad shot, it stays in your mind for the rest of the round,” Gallimore said. “Then you just go downhill from there. I’ve had to learn, if you hit a bad shot, let it go, hit the next one good.”
Playing for the school has given Gallimore the opportunity to create friendships as well as develop leadership qualities.
“The whole team’s really close,” Gallimore said. “I help them out whenever they’re struggling. I’ll let them know what they’re doing wrong so they can get it fixed.”
Patience has been something Gallimore achieved through golf.
“You just have to have a lot of patience to play. I used to not be patient, but I’ve gotten more patient ever since I started playing because you have to get used to it,” Gallimore said.
He has dedicated countless hours to the sport about which he is so passionate.
“I usually go golfing after school until 6 every single day,” he said. “In the summer, I go out there early in the morning, stay until lunch, then go back out in the evening, stay until dark. I’m out there all day, every single day. I like it. I’ve loved it ever since I’ve started playing.”
Head coach of the Calloway golf team T.J. Hargrove said, “He shows up to our practices ready to work every day. Besides coming to our practices, he puts the time in with his own lessons, going and getting help from his swing coach, plays a lot of tournaments and puts time into the sport.”
Gallimore just genuinely enjoys golfing.
“I just go to school, leave school, go to the golf course,” he said. “It’s really peaceful to go out there. Nobody bothers you. It’s not loud.”
Hargrove has seen Gallimore develop ever since the eighth grade and said he always knew Gallimore would do well.
“I’ve been coaching him since he was a middle schooler, barely over 4-foot-tall,” Hargrove said.
“I got to see him grow up, so he’s been like one of my kids running around. I’ve got to see him from middle school all the way to him getting his drivers’ license, and now, he’s a big senior in high school. He’s always been really, really good from a young age. Even when he was in middle school, we knew that he would, ultimately, one day be the No. 1 player on the team.”
The predictions have been proven true.
“He had the best overall performance for the entire year last year,” Hargrove said. “He had the best average on the team. He finished in the top ten in two of our 18-hole events. He was pretty clear cut, as far as performance went, as the best player on the team last year.”
Gallimore placed first at the Calvert City tournament and second in the University Club at Kentucky, where the Wildcats play.
“It’s second, but it’s a really big tournament,” Gallimore said.
Gallimore has improved drastically since middle school.
“One of the biggest things, he just grew,” Hargrove said. “He’s over 6-foot now, and with golf, these kids physically mature, especially with the length of some of these golf courses now. When he was smaller, it’d be tough for him to compete in some of these tournaments because he just didn’t hit the ball far enough. Now, because he’s physically mature, he hits the ball plenty far. There’s no doubt about that. Since he’s been on the team for so long, he has a lot of experience, a lot of on-course experience, a lot of how to handle if he has a bad hole, he doesn’t let it bother him. He’s able to bounce back and move on. Just physically maturing and then having that on-course experience since he’s been on the team for so long, that’s probably his greatest strength going forward.”
Gallimore said his whole game has improved.
“I’m better this year than I was last year. I’ve been shooting a lot better. I just hope I do it during the season.”
As well as he did last year, Gallimore is still looking to improve even more this season.
“This year is the one that really counts – senior year – because all the coaches are gonna be watching. So, I’ve got to play good this year,” he said.
Hargrove said, “With golf, the limit is what you make it. A lot of these showcase tournaments that he’s been invited to, there’ll be college coaches there to watch him. There will be a lot of opportunity for him with the remainder of the summer, and then, especially, the season, to showcase his talent.”
Gallimore has already received business cards from college coaches who were astonished by his talent but hopes to attract the attention of even more. His goal is to win every tournament this season.
“I’m going to have to practice a lot and get ready for those,” Gallimore said.
Hargrove believes a scholarship is in reach for Gallimore.
“He’s a good kid. He has a good attitude, and academic wise, he’s strong too,” Hargrove said.
“A scholarship, I think he definitely has the talent to get one if he puts his mind to it.”
