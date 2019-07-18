Editor’s note: Our head coaches have been invited to submit one nominee for the MLT Athlete of the Year from their team from the past school year. The Murray Ledger & Times will open an online poll for the readers to choose one athlete from each school (Calloway High School, Murray High School and Murray State). Keep reading our series and watch for the opportunity to cast your vote.
MURRAY—Distance running requires a mentality opposite of the norm, and Vince Turner, the Murray Ledger & Times Athlete of the Year nominee for Murray State cross country, possesses the unique ability to endure the pain.
Last year as a senior, Turner ran in five events for the Racers and was the top finisher for the team in each event. He ran a personal-best 25 minutes, 37.1 seconds on the Louisville Classic 5-mile course and finished 37th in the OVC Championship.
Turner has been running so long that he’s likely run over 5,000 miles in his life.
“I first started running Cross Country in second grade. At the time, there weren’t any races for my age group, so I was really just there to practice,” Turner said. “I honestly don’t remember why I started it then — probably just as another sport to try out, see if it stuck.”
Cross country was one of four sports that had his interest early on. Soccer, basketball and track took up the free time when he wasn’t running, but as time went on, it got increasingly challenging to maintain that schedule.
“As I got older, each sport grew more demanding, so I had to choose one per season,” Turner said. “I decided to go with Cross Country and Track because, quite simply, they were the sports I felt I was best at.”
After a while, the idea of running at the next level settled into his mind, but there was an “aha” moment that made it crystal clear that it was something he would want to pursue.
“It was probably my junior year of high school,” Turner said. “I ran for Trinity High School in Louisville, and one of the things my team would do is take a trip every summer to Gatlinburg for a running camp. Our long run for this camp was around Cades Cove, an 11-mile minimum run through a scenic park over rolling hills. That was the first time I ever got into a ‘groove.’ That’s what we called it when you ran a long run at a quick pace and it doesn’t feel like it took any effort. I got into a groove the last half of the run and felt so good after I reached the end of the 11-mile loop that I decided to do an extra 4-mile section. That was the first time I really, really enjoyed running. And that’s also when I could see myself actually running at the collegiate level. That’s when it felt possible.”
Turner eventually settled on Murray State, and for the last four years, he was a staple of the Racers and competed in the NCAA regionals twice. He said it takes a special talent to be able to compete in a sport like cross country.
“Running is all about pain endurance. You are constantly exerting yourself from start to finish of a race. There’s no stopping to take a rest mid-race, so all the pain from your muscles builds up. If you want to be a good runner, you have to be able to tolerate that pain,” Turner said. “I always like to say, ‘Pain is your friend!’ Both as a joke to make everyone laugh while we’re trying to hold a 5-minute plank, but also because it’s a sign that you’re pushing yourself.”
When he described the process of running long distances, he used a mechanical metaphor.
“I like to think of it in gears, like a manual transmission in a car. When you reach the limits of your first gear, you feel pain like if you go any faster you’ll burn out, over-exert yourself and then lose all your speed. This is where the second thing comes in, mentality. Running is just as much a mental game as it is an endurance one. Once you’ve done the right training, your body is capable of going much faster and longer than you initially think. But in order to reach those speeds, you have to have the mentality to push past the pain.”
During practices, Turner tried to keep everyone’s spirits light and take his teammates’ minds off of the pain, but most importantly, he encouraged them to reach their true potential.
“I would try to offer silly encouragement and singing ‘Living on a Prayer’ during morning workouts, though something tells me those were just as annoying as they were helpful. I’ve recognized many of my teammates have the capability to do really well in races, much better than they give themselves credit for, so I along with everyone else always tried to encourage them to take risks,” Turner said. “If it’s a race and I see someone nearby, we will try to run together, keeping pace and pulling each other along in going faster. Those may be leadership qualities, but I personally believe many of my teammates displayed more leadership than I did.”
Being a part of a team left him with plenty of good memories, from races to moments together with his teammates outside of competition.
“I’d have to say any time spent with the team, whether it be running together, getting owned by them in Super Smash Brothers, playing Ultimate Frisbee or just any other time I got to hang out with them (is special),” Turner said. “A specific one (memory) was when several of us went to (teammate) Ida Mutai’s place and watched some of the Olympics together while eating a proper Kenyan dinner.”
Turner proved time and time again that he was a supportive teammate, and his recollection of last season’s home meet in the spring is a prime example of not just his level of supportiveness, but also his toughness.
“We all ran in the 5K race, and it was going extremely well until the third lap to the finish,” Turner said. “My leg locked up and broke my running form completely. I managed to finish the race matching my personal record of the time around 15:23 or so, but the more amazing part was that on the last lap I see my teammate Caleb Kawasaki zoom by me and finish with an insane PR that he didn’t think was possible for him to get,” Turner said. “Later I found out that another teammate Meyer Makemsom had also hit an insane PR that he didn’t think was possible, and it was only about 15 seconds behind me. I like that race because it was and is concrete proof to both of them that they can race extremely well.”
Turner had an amazing career for someone that was in tears after getting a rude introduction to distance running at the high school level as a freshman and turned around to put together one of his proudest accomplishments.
“I didn’t really start to love running until midway through high school. I think my favorite accomplishment was my first race in high school,” Turner said. “My first day of summer practice was an easy five kilometers, basically just a regular high school race. But because I’d never run that far before in one sitting, I was in pain and crying my head off by the end. The next day, we did a 5-mile ‘distance run’ and I threw up, and cried some more. Essentially, nothing was expected of me, everyone thought I’d be pretty terrible at running. And then my first race came — I was in the freshman open race I think — and I ended up coming in first for our team. And that shocked all of the coaches. I actually didn’t know this until they told me years later, but I feel like that was definitely a defining accomplishment.”
One thing is certain, Turner has come a long way from his first practice as a freshman in high school to now. In fact, he’s run thousands of miles since then.
