With Thursday’s winter storm hitting the Murray-Calloway County area, several sports events and activities are now in limbo as to whether they will be played.
Because The Ledger & Times went to press so early Thursday, there is a possibility that decisions on activities may have been made after that occurred. One of the events in question is The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic basketball doubleheader between Murray High and Calloway County at Jeffrey Gymnasium that is set for tonight.
Calloway and Murray High both have games scheduled for Saturday and Murray State has events that are supposed to happen as well.
The MLT will have updates on our Facebook page and our website, www.murrayledger.com, when those decisions are known.
