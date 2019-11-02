NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Titans (4-4) look for their third consecutive victory this week, as they travel to Carolina to meet the Panthers (4-3). Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium (73,778) is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST/noon CST on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The trip marks only the third time the Titans have played a regular season game in Charlotte. They won both of the previous contests, most recently in 2011.
This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel, analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins.
Within the two teams’ local television markets, fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans app (iOS devices) and the Yahoo! Sports app (iOS and Android devices). Restrictions apply. For more information visit TitansOnline.com.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
Last week, the Titans evened their record at the season’s midpoint by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-23. It was their second consecutive home win.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for the game-winning score, and the Titans defense produced two takeaways and a turnover on downs to end the three subsequent Buccaneers possessions.
Tannehill, an eighth-year signal caller who was acquired from the Miami Dolphins in a trade during the offseason, completed 21 of 33 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, guiding the Titans to their second win in his first two starts with the club. In a two-week span, his numbers included 505 passing yards with five touchdowns, one interception and a 115.3 passer rating, and he was credited with a game-winning drive in each contest.
“Yeah, every time you can get a win in this league, it’s going to be huge foryou, obviously getting back to 4-4, get another win at home, two in a row,” Tannehill said. “We’ve just got to keep improving, keep finding a way time win games. Today was ugly at times. Defense played their tails off, really came away huge with the takeaways, put us in great field position. Offense was able to make the plays to capitalize, get in the end zone once we got down there. It was ugly at times for the offense, but I felt like in the red zone we were good. We did get in the end zone when we were down there, which ended up being huge for us. We just have to, like I said, keep finding ways to win these games.Sometimes it’s going to be pretty, sometimes it’s going to be ugly, but as long as you can find a way to win, that’s what we’re out here to do.”
The Titans defense forced four turnovers against the Buccaneers. Cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan notched interceptions, while defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and outside linebacker Harold Landry III recovered fumbles.
“It was huge, the turnovers were huge. We knew that they had a lot of skill players. Mike Evans had a heck of a day, Jameis (Winston) has a big arm and he’s going to give his guys a chance, and when you do that, they are going to come down with some, and we have to come down with some,” Ryan said. “Turnovers are definitely the difference in the end. We had to be ready for our opportunity. He threw the ball what, maybe 40 times? Something like that today. He threw for a lot of yards, so he put a lot of pressure on our secondary and his guys are going to make some plays. Sometimes they are going to score some touchdowns, but we have to make our plays too, and we were able to make ours and trade punches, and we were able to get the last punch at the end.”
The win gave the Titans six consecutive victories over NFC clubs, and they have yet to lose an interconference game under second-year head coach Mike Vrabel.
Ron Rivera is in his ninth season as the head coach of the Panthers. The two-time (2013 and 2015) Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year has positioned his club for a run at the postseason, where the Panthers last appeared in 2017.
Rivera and the Panthers have found success in 2019 despite not having the services of MVP quarterback Cam Newton since Week 2. Newton, who ranked third in NFL history for total touchdowns (240) and total yards (33,277) among quarterbacks through their first eight seasons, has been sidelined with a foot injury.
First-year quarterback Kyle Allen stepped in for Newton and led the Panthers to wins in his first four starts before the Panthers suffered a 51-13 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Allen’s season passing statistics include 1,059 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Panthers offense also features third-year running back Christian McCaffrey, a 2017 first-round pick. McCaffrey ranks second in the NFL with 1,078 scrimmage yards and fourth in the league with 735 rushing yards.
The Titans have played fewer games against the Panthers than any other NFL team. There have been just five regular season matchups and three preseason meetings (2010, 2016 and 2017) since the Panthers began play as an expansion team in 1995. The Titans won three consecutive regular season games in the series after losing the initial meeting, but the Panthers bounced back with a 27-10 win at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 15, 2015.
In the 2015 contest, the Titans defense recorded five sacks, but the Panthers used 119 rushing yards and a steady, 217-yard passing performance by quarterback Cam Newton to wear down the Titans. Dexter McCluster scored Tennessee’s only touchdown on a 25-yard run.
The last time the Titans and Panthers met at Bank of America Stadium was 2011, when the Titans pulled away early for a 30-3 victory. Marc Mariani provided a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown, running back Chris Johnson rushed for 130 yards, and receiver Damian Williams led the club with five catches for 107 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown from quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. On defense, Tennessee notched five sacks and forced two turnovers.
In 1996, the then-Houston Oilers and Carolina Panthers met in one of the final games to be played in the Houston Astrodome. In the Panthers’ second year of existence, they won what turned out to be their third game of an eight-game winning streak that ended with an NFC Championship Game loss at Green Bay. In a 31-6 victory, Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein tossed three touchdowns and linebacker Sam Mills returned a fumbled exchange between Oilers quarterback Steve McNair and center Mark Stepnoski 41 yards for a touchdown. Houston’s only points in the game came from two field goals by kicker Al Del Greco.
