MURRAY – Murray State Athletics has announced a welcome upgrade to the home plate area of Johnny Reagan Field, the home of Racer Baseball.
In a partnership with AstroTurf, the home plate circle and surrounding areas at JRF are receiving updates. The existing home plate, halo area, and walk-up paths will be removed and converted to a full synthetic turf playing area with accompanying “RACERS” wordmark in the plate circle. AstroTurf will install their Diamond Series turf product.
Work on the project is underway and will be completed soon.
The majority of the needed funds to complete the project was given by Murray State Baseball alumni.
“I’ve always said and truly believe, we have one of the best alumni groups in the country,” said Head Coach Dan Skirka. “The way they stepped up to help get this project done shows it. The Murray State Baseball program is important to our former players and I want to thank them for their support on this project.”
“It was very humbling for me to connect with so many baseball alumni and supporters and learn what this program means to them,” said MSU Athletics Director of Development Taylor Mudd. “People are very passionate about persevering this program’s great tradition and are excited about what Coach Skirka is building. I think that passion is evident as we received gifts from folks all over the country from Northern California to New York City. We have big plans for Johnny Reagan Field and our baseball program in the months and years to come. We look forward to sharing those plans as a part our overarching facility master plan reveal soon!”
The Diamond Series turf combines decades of research and experience with the latest technological innovations into a field that emulates the feel of a natural surface. The artificial grass is specifically designed to replicate the ball-bounce and underfoot feel of natural grass while the specialized turf produces the same traction and sliding distances as on clay. All told, the Diamond Series system delivers the high-end performance of a traditional surface but with less maintenance requirements, better durability, and better drainage.
“We are very excited for this partnership with AstroTurf and enhancement to JRF,” said MSU Assistant AD for Operations Brock Rydecki. “This project will provide playability and aesthetic improvements for our baseball program and our student-athletes will benefit tremendously from the consistency of this playing surface.”
“AstroTurf is excited to assist in the upgrades at Johnny Reagan field,” said AstroTurf Regional Sales Manager Garrett Bare. “One of the greatest benefits of the Diamond Series ERA Turf System is it creates a consistent surface regardless of the weather conditions. The ‘RACERS’ word mark is going to be a great look and the MSU players and fans will love it. We are proud to welcome Murray State Baseball to the AstroTurf family!”
