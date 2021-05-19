Murfreesboro, Tenn—The Racers’ final midweek game with Middle Tennessee was cancelled after three innings due to rain.
The Murray State Racers (28-21, 17-9 OVC) played the Middle Tennessee Blue Racers (23-27-1, 12-19-1) for three innings before the game was called due to rain.
Middle Tennessee was leading the Racers 2-0 before the stoppage. The game will not count towards the team’s records or player’s stats.
The Racers will host Austin Peay for their final series of the regular season. The series will start on Thursday (May 20) at 5 p.m. and conclude the following day (May 21) with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. n
