CHARLESTON, Ill—The Murray State women’s track & field program competed at the OVC Outdoor Championships on day one of the three-day meet on Thursday in Charleston, Illinois.
Rachel Hagans claimed the Racers first podium spot of the meet, finishing second in the long jump event.
Field Events
After four events on day one in the heptathlon, Jessikha Ribeiro sits in fourth place with a score of 2849, followed closely by Meghan Fletcher in sixth place with 2770 points and Anna Vollet in 11th with 2484.
Fletcher ran a personal best in the 200m with a time of 26.03.
Rachel Hagans claimed second place in the long jump, setting a new personal best of 5.99m, good for seventh overall in the Murray State record books. Jabreuna Brimlett finished just off the podium in fourth with a season PR of 5.93m.
Ribeiro and Keyandra Mason finished 12th and 16th, respectively in the event.
In the hammer throw, Joza Mikulcik threw a 41.19m (136’8”).
Track Events
In the 400m Hurdles, Wambui Watene ran a 1:04.79, a personal best, to advance into the finals on Saturday.
The duo of Teliyah James and Kenia Seals advanced into the finals in the 200m on Saturday, finishing in the top eight with times of 24.20 and 24.42, respectively.
The Racers will compete in day two of the OVC Outdoor Championships in Charleston tomorrow beginning with long jump event of the heptathlon at 9:30 a.m.n
