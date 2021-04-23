MURRAY—After a long wait, the 2020 class to the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame will be honored with an in-person gathering on Saturday, June 19 at Roy Stewart Stadium, in Murray, Ky.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the stadium as the 10-person class of 2020 is honored after the event was postponed because of Covid-19 in the fall of 2020.
Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by calling the CFSB Center ticket office at 270-809-3000 or online.
The CFSB Center will be used as a backup site if weather prohibits the event from being held outdoors at Stewart Stadium.
The 2020 class includes 10 inductees is made up by seven sports and the group produced 31 Ohio Valley Conference awards of all kinds, including 11 annual awards i.e. OVC coach, player, freshman, defensive or athlete of the Year and 11 OVC team championships. The 2020 class marks the 38th class since the HOF started in 1965.
The 2020 class includes John Beaton-baseball (1965-66), Jenna Bradley-softball (2010-11), Tara Isbell-soccer (2007-10), coach Billy Kennedy-men’s basketball (2006-11), Jackie Mounts-women’s basketball (1975-79), Nick and Patrick Newcomb-men’s golf (2007-10, 2009-13), Cameron Payne-men’s basketball (2013-15), Walter Powell-football (2010-13) and Joi Scott-women’s basketball (2005-07).n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.