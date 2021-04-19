NASHVILLE, Tenn—Murray state after dropping the first two games to the Belmont Burins in Nashville ended the series on a high note with a 2-0 win on Sunday.
The Racers lost the first two games of the series on Saturday 8-2,8-5.
Murray State was able to hold the bats of the Bruins in check Sunday and did not give up a run in the game.
Sam Gardner for the Racers pitched an great game allowing five hits in his nine innings of work.
Gardner also recorded nine strike outs in the win.
Murray State didn’t have much offense but behind the pitching of Gardner was able to pull away with the win on the road.
David Hudleson was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run in on the way to the win. n
