MSU men’s basketball team to play Naples Invitational Thanksgiving week

NAPLES, Fla. – Thanksgiving Week, the Racers play their first of three games against East Tennessee State (Nov. 22) at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Murray State meets the winner/loser of Missouri State vs Long Beach State (Nov. 23) at 2:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. day three of the event (Nov. 24) has four games on the schedule with tip times of 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. First round games for the other half of the bracket include Kent State vs James Madison (Nov. 22, 12 p.m.) and Wright State vs George Washington (Nov. 22, 2:30 p.m.).
Fan travel information, including preferred hotel rates at the official tournament resorts, and ticket information can be found at the official event website - naplesinvitational.com.
Playing in southwest Florida is a place the Racers have visited before. They played in the Gulf Coast Showcase in 2015 and 2019 in Estero, Florida. The last time the Racers claimed a regular season championship was at the 2011 Great Alaska Shootout.
The announcement of the Racers’ entry into the Naples event is part of the 97th season of Murray State Basketball. The 2021-22 schedule will be announced soon. When the Racers get to Ohio Valley Conference play, they will be in search of their 28th regular season title and 18th OVC Tournament title when the event is played in Evansville at the Ford Center in March.
Pre-Tournament Notes
• East Tennessee is a former member of the Ohio Valley Conference. From 1957-78., the Buccaneers won one OVC regular season title in the 1967-68 season.
• The Racers lead the all-time series with ETSU 24-19 and won their last meeting in 2010 in Murray 50-39.
• The last meeting between MSU and ETSU as OVC members was in 1978 in Murray where the Buccaneers won at old Racer Arena 84-69.
• The Racers are 3-3 all-time against Missouri State and last played in Springfield, Missouri in 2019, a 71-69 win by the Bears.
• The Racers have never met Long Beach State.
• Seven of the eight teams in the Naples field have been to the NCAA Tournament in the last decade including the Racers three times (2012, 2018 & 2019).
