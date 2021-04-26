MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA‚ —The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Golf Championship started with 18 holes of competition played Sunday at the Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
The Murray State Racers came away from round one wanting more after they posted a 307, which put them into ninth place in the field of 11 teams. The Racers were ahead of Eastern Illinois (311) and behind eighth place Austin Peay (307). SIUE was in first place at 283, a shot ahead of Belmont (284). Tennessee Tech was in third place after posting a 285, while UT Martin (286), Jacksonville State (293), Morehead State (296) and Eastern Kentucky (301) made up the top-7.
MSU’s Avery Edwards led the Racers with a 4-over-par 76 and a spot in 27th place, while Austin Knight was in 32nd place after a 77. Connor Coombs and Carson Holmes shared 28th place on a score of 78 and Quinn Eaton was in 49th place after an 81.
Through 18 holes, the medalist race saw Jack Story of UTM, Joe Muschong of Morehead State and Zakariya Butt of SIUE share the solo lead after all carded scores of 4-under-par 68.
The Fighting Joe Course is playing to a par of 72 and a distance of 7,147 yards.
The Racers will be paired with Battle of the Border rival Austin Peay in Monday’s second round. EKU is also part of the five threesome pairings. MSU’s Quinn Eaton will hit the Racers’ first shot at 8:40 a.m. n
