MURRAY—The Murray State women’s track & field program will be represented this week at the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field East Regional. The action takes place in Jacksonville, Florida at Hodges Stadium, May 26-29.
The Racers have two student-athletes competing with Jabreuna Brimlett in the 100M hurdles and Kenia Seals in the 100M dash. Brimlett, a senior and Seals, a sophomore, earned a spot at the NCAA regional by outstanding performances at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships in Charleston, Illinois.
“We are extremely excited for both JB and Kenia as they have a chance to continue their season at the East Preliminary in Jacksonville. For JB this will be her third appearance so she knows what it’s like, but for Kenia it will be her first experience and I look forward to seeing her run because of how competitive she is. We will go down to Jacksonville with the same mind set as we have had all year just trying to compete. When we go do that I think there will be fun things to come,: said Head Coach Adam Kielser.
Brimlett, out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, won the OVC 110M hurdles title in 2018 and did it again 2021. Her chance to compete is in the fourth heat Thursday (May 27). The first heat commences at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Seals, from Southhaven, Mississippi, advanced with a second place showing at the OVC and she is also in the fourth heat Thursday (May 27). The first heat is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Both Brimlett and Seals are part of 48 runners in their events, in which 24 will advance as the top-3 in each heat, plus the next six best times.
The University of North Florida is host the East Preliminary and Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas is hosting the West Preliminary. The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Championships held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.