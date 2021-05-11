MURRAY—Murray State’s Marcis Floyd was named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team as announced Monday.
From a 2020 season that was pushed back into the spring of 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Floyd was part of an amazing first season in the Coach Dean Hood era at MSU. The Racers started the season 5-0, their best start in 26 years, and finished second in the OVC race with a 5-2 record. Murray State broke into the Top-25 nationally for the first time in 10 years.
Playing cornerback, Floyd racked up 32 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown in the Racers’ 24-21 win at Southeast Missouri (March 7).
Floyd, a sophomore from Louisville’s DuPont Manual High School , was part of a group of 10 players from the Ohio ValleyMarcis Floyd Conference to receive the All-America honor.
The 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team includes 83 players on first and second teams, representing 45 schools. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.