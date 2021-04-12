MURRAY—A second half push by the Murray State Racers comes up short in the OVC championship game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 28-14 on Sunday afternoon.
“These seven games have shown us who needs to be on the bus and where they need to sit on the bus, it has helped us with knowing how to recruit where we need to plug holes,” Coach Dean Hood said. “ So for sure these seven games have helped us.”
The Racers started off on their own 29 yard line and quickly went three and out on two passes and a run.
Both defenses played with a feeling of urgency in the first quarter and went back and forth not allowing the other offense much.
Jacksonville State with the limited offense that was allowed was able to move the ball more efficiently.
The Gamecocks got into the red zone on a pass from Zion Webb to Trae Berry to the MSU 11-yard line on a 39-yard pass.
With 8:14 left in the first quarter, Webb scored on an 11 yard touchdown. The extra point was good by Alen Karajic to give JSU the 7-0 lead.
The Racers got their first first down of the game at the seven-minute mark of the first quarter on a scramble run and pass from Preston Rice to LaMartez Brooks.
MSU started to get the ball moving down field late in the first quarter.
A bad snap put the Racers in a 3rd-and-18 position.
A late hit out of bounds by JSU on Rice gave the Racers new life with a first down at the JSU 25.
JSU held the Racers out of the endzone that forced MSU to attempt a 42 yard field goal that was wide left.
The Gamecocks quickly moved the ball down the field and got into the red zone.
With 1:43 left in the first quarter, Webb got his second touchdown of the day on a one-yard rush. The extra point was good giving the Gamecocks the 14-0 lead.
The Racers responded quickly with a touchdown of their own with 30 seconds left in the first quarter on a 30 yard pass from Rice to DeQuan Dallas. Baum’s extra point was good to cut the lead to 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Gamecocks moved the ball down the field quickly again and got into the red zone early in the second quarter.
With 9:34 left in the quarter, JSU got into the end zone again on a one yard Josh Samuel run. The extra point was good and the lead was 14 again at 21-7.
The defenses for both teams were dialed in for a majority of the second quarter. Neither team’s offense could get anything going.
Late in the half, the Racers started to move the ball down the field and looked to score before halftime.
Baum attempted a field goal from 38 yards out and missed wide right.
At the half, JSU led 21-7.
Neither team could get anything going at the beginning of the third quarter and traded punts after their first possession.
The Gamecocks on their second possession of the quarter moved the ball down the field with ease.
With 5:51 left in the third quarter Webb found Barry for his second touchdown of the game. The extra point was good, extending the lead to 28-7.
That was the only score in the third quarter as both defenses played tight in the quarter.
The Racers started to move down the field in the fourth starting with a 28 yard pass to Brooks from Rice to get them on the Gamecocks side of the field.
With 8:18 left in the game the Racers started the comeback trail on a 13 yard pass to Jacob Bell. The extra point was good by Baum cutting the lead to 28-14.
JSU on their next drive moved the ball down the field. They faced a 3rd-and-9 in their own territory.
MSU drew a pass interference call that kept the drive alive.
The Gamecocks drive ended with a punt with 5:14 left in the game.
The Racers marched down the field and got into the redzone late in the fourth quarter.
MSU faced a 4th-and-7 at the seven of JSU and could not get into the endzone to put the game away.
